A train from Tema heading to Accra derailed after a collision with stray cattle at Avenor in Accra.

Graphic Online reported that the accident happened after two cows strayed onto the railroad.

Train from Tema heading to Accra derails after a collision with stray cattle. Credit: Musa Alcan/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

It resulted in commuters getting stranded as they could not continue their journey.

In recent weeks, there are have been mounting concerns about the invasion of cattle in urban areas in Accra.

Similar crash at Avenor involving cattle

A train travelling from Odorna Station in Accra to Tema derailed after it collided with a cow that had been tied to the railway line at Avenor.

No passengers were injured in the June 6, 2025 incident, but the cow died.

3News reported that the cow's owner reportedly failed to remove it in time before the oncoming train arrived.

At the time, some residents in the area blamed the Eid season, which has led to an influx of more livestock for celebrations.

Similar reasons are being given for the invasion of cattle in 2026.

Tema-Mpakadan train involved in crash

On April 18, 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that the Tema-Mpakadan train crashed into a truck transporting cement blocks that was stuck on the track.

The train was conducting a test run of the train on that same rail line at that moment, resulting in the impact.

The suspects involved in the crash were charged with multiple breaches of the Railway Act, including endangering persons on the train.

Source: YEN.com.gh