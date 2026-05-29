Android 17 is expected to begin rolling out this summer, with Google Pixel and Samsung devices among the first to receive the update

Only select Samsung smartphones with long-term software support will be eligible for the new operating system upgrade

The rollout will happen in phases, with newer flagship models expected to receive the update first before older devices

The next major Android update, Android 17, is expected to begin rolling out this summer, with Samsung and Google Pixel devices set to be among the first smartphones to receive the upgrade.

While the update promises new features and system improvements, not all Samsung users will be eligible, as the company continues to limit major Android upgrades to devices that fall within its long-term software support policy.

Android 17 is expected to begin rolling out this summer across selected devices. Photo credit: Donwilson Odhiambo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Samsung devices with support periods ranging from three to seven years, depending on the model category, are expected to qualify for the update. However, older models nearing the end of their software lifecycle may miss out.

The Galaxy S26 series, released in early 2026, is expected to be among the first Samsung devices to receive Android 17. Other recent flagship models, including the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 series, are also expected to be upgraded in phases.

Devices such as the Galaxy S23 series will still receive the update, though their major Android upgrade cycle is nearing completion as they approach the end of their support window.

Samsung is expected to roll out Android 17 in stages rather than releasing it across all devices at once. Newer flagship phones will likely receive the update first, followed by mid-range and older eligible devices.

The update will arrive on Samsung devices as One UI 9, the company’s customised version of Android.

A beta version has already begun rolling out to testers and developers, offering early access to new features and design improvements.

Samsung’s phased approach means some users may need to wait longer before receiving the update, depending on their device model and region.

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Source: YEN.com.gh