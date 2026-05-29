A young Ghanaian man working on a farm in Spain shared how stressful the job he does is and used it to caution others back home

The Ghanaian based in Spain indicated that if he did not do the work, he would have no money and couldn't ask anybody

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared their thoughts, with many asking him to return home if he was tired

A Ghanaian man living in Spain showed the work he does and explained to his fellow citizens back home what they go through to make money abroad.

In the video on X, the Spain-based Ghanaian indicated that he works on a farm in Barcelona.

A Ghanaian working on a farm in Spain shares his struggles and tells those back home to be measured with their requests. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

The young man was manually harvesting the ripe apples when he did the video to ask Ghanaians back home to be understanding when they make a request from any relative abroad.

In a video, he said:

"You see the kind of job we do here just to survive? We don't care about the nature of the job. I will not do the job I do abroad."

"This is what I do. So, if you beg me for something and I do not get it for you, don't fuss about it," he added.

The farm hand in Spain further stated that others who are not working back home can rely on relatives to get some money, but that is not the case for those who have travelled.

"Some of you back home receive support from your mothers. Here, you can't go to anyone for help. You only need to work so you can make money."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to man abroad's caution

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@_donnie_x said:

"Masa no body send you ooo.. If you taya come home, then stop that forge talk you create for yourself... Sia kwa."

@OpokuAkowuahMi1 wrote:

"Funny enough, some of these folks be spending on girls down here all in the name of twa sendi😂."

@mr_kwabla said:

"We all did that before is not easy, yes, but if you know what you want, just persevere. I always put one thing in mind when I was doing these jobs: 'This is not my home, I am here because of something.' Remember, nothing lasts forever, don’t give up."

@jesteii338833 wrote:

"It’s actually sad to see our men working in foreign lands for crumbs just because our leaders are too shortsighted to build Ghana properly. Ghana must work in this lifetime."

@ArenaAFRIQUE said:

"😂😂😂!! Master, who send you for there? Make you come home if you think, say you taya. Ghana is better and we Dey enjoy for here with better monies. Poverty send you there.😂😂."

@eugeneblacq wrote:

"But they’re buying cars, renting shops and apartments, buying phones for girls in Ghana that they haven’t seen before o … just because of 'twa sendi me' abrokyirefoɔ get problem herrh."

@Nanaezze said:

"This is why we are blessed as Africans, but still don’t see it. Spain doesn’t have one-third of the natural resources Ghana has, but see"

Source: YEN.com.gh