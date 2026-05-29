Ghanaian journalist MzGee has recounted a life-threatening experience she had after giving birth to her first child

The presenter also shared the emotional struggles she faced as a new mother, disconnecting her from her baby

MzGee's story has captivated attention on social media, sparking heartfelt comments from fans and netizens

Ghanaian media personality MzGee has shared her near-death experience after childbirth, sparking a stir online.

Ghanaian journalist MzGee speaks on how she nearly lost her life after giving birth. Image credit: MzGee

Source: Facebook

Speaking candidly at her "Convergence of Mothers" event, the media personality opened up on the heartbreaking account of the complications she suffered after childbirth, disclosing how that experience nearly claimed her life.

According to MzGee, doctors became alarmed after her condition worsened shortly after delivering her first child, who was a baby boy.

“My vitals were in code,” she revealed, describing how serious the situation became.

The award-winning presenter stated that she needed an emergency blood transfusion after her blood count dropped to a dangerously low level; however, she admitted she was initially reluctant to undergo treatment due to her Ghanaian mentality.

MzGee also spoke about the emotional struggles she faced as a new mother, confessing that she strangely felt disconnected from her own child after she gave birth.

“I felt awkward towards my son at that moment,” she said.

The broadcaster explained that she later realised many women silently go through similar emotions after speaking with fellow mothers who had experienced the same thing.

MzGee opens up on keeping her pregnancy away from the public eye, sharing her struggle with childbirth. Image credit: MzGee

Source: Instagram

She also criticised society for painting motherhood as a perfect journey filled only with happiness and celebration, while ignoring the difficult realities many women battle privately.

“People only celebrate the smiles that come with childbirth, but they hardly talk about what mothers endure afterwards,” she stated.

MzGee noted that this painful experience inspired her to create the Convergence of Mothers initiative, a platform aimed at helping women openly discuss motherhood, mental health, and postpartum struggles without fear or shame.

“Yes, we want to raise our children, but we should not lose ourselves in the process. These conversations matter because information and support can save lives,” she added.

MzGee's emotional story caught the attention of many on social media, who took to the comment section to share heartfelt messages.

The Instagram video of MzGee is below:

MzGee's childbirth near-death experience sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after MzGee shared her ordeal after her first childbirth.

Eli wrote:

"Your words are truly empowering and a testament to the power of motherhood! 🙌🌺👏."

Zakia wrote:

“We will not die raising our children. I felt that ."

Dora wrote:

"Beautiful. Intelligent. Resilient. Hardworking. Blessed and Highly favored. You do all MzGee 👏👏👏🙌🔥💕."

The TikTok video of MzGee sharing why she hid her first pregnancy:

MzGee on hiding her pregnancy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that MzGee disclosed why she decided to hide her pregnancy from the public eye, citing fear of witchcraft

According to her, she went through struggles before conceiving and couldn't take the risk of exposing her child to the public eye.

MzGee detailed that it was her first pregnancy, the reason for such a decision, stating that she would slay very well when she gets pregnant with her second child.

Source: YEN.com.gh