Hailstones fell in Hohoe, a town in the Volta Region on Friday, February 24, 2023, spooking netizens and prompting them to post photos and videos

Hailstones are rare natural phenomenon and are formed after a series of processes after cold or hot air currents are carried into the atmosphere

A day after the incident occurred in Hohoe, a similar one was reported in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital

Hard balls of ice, hail or hailstones, falling in a Volta Region town have spooked netizens, prompting them to post photos and videos of the rare phenomenon on social media.

According to one of the videos posted on Twitter, the incident happened last Friday, February 24, 2023, at Hohoe, a mountainous region.

“This is absolutely shocking and miraculous, raining ice in Hohoe yesterday. A City in the Volta region,” the video posted on February 25, said.

An amateur photo of the hailstones that fell in Hohoe (L) and a hand holding the hailstones that fell in Kumasi. Source: Twitter/@Derrick_Ayim10, @Joy997FM.

Source: Twitter

A day after the incident in the Volta Region, a similar incident occurred in the Ashanti Region town of Kumasi, according to reports.

The report by Starr FM indicated that some of the ice crystals that fell in were so big that people had to hide their vehicles in safer places to prevent damage to windscreens and other fragile parts.

How hails are formed

Hail falls when a thunderstorm lifts currents of cold air and water droplets above the freezing level in the atmosphere.

The frozen water droplet then forms increasing super-cooled water or water vapour, which freezes once it comes in contact with the frozen droplet.

These processes cause hail to accumulate in the atmosphere which later falls back to the ground.

Reactions from netizens

Being a rare phenomenon, town residents took to Twitter to post photos and videos of the incident. For many, it is their first time experiencing the event.

@Derrick_Ayim10 said:

"Hailstones …️after the rains…first time seeing this."

@patrickselorm also posted a video with the caption:

"Yh I was around too."

Video drops as ice blocks rain from the sky in Kumasi

Meanwhile, in 2020 YEN.com.gh reported that ice fell from the sky like rain in Kumasi piquing the interest of many residents in the regional capital of the Ashanti Region.

At that time, residents who witnessed the incident shared videos and photos of the rare natural phenomenon.

A woman who witnessed the incident indicated that in the 20 years that she has been in the area, that was her first time seeing hail stones.

