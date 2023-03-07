A muscle car suddenly caught fire on the University of Ghana campus on March 6, 2023

The driver had been revving the engine noisily on the forecourt of the Jean Nelson Ackah hall of the university when the engine exploded

The entire incident was captured on videos that show there were no injuries and the fire was controlled with the help of extinguishers

A video of a muscle car suddenly exploding at the forecourt of the Jean Nelson Ackah Hall of the University of Ghana campus has gone viral.

The incident happened on Monday, March 6, 2023, and a trending video posted by @SIKAOFFICIAL1 captures the unidentified driver revving the engine many times before a huge fire explosion suddenly struck the bonnet area.

The red vehicle, which some have described as a Ford Mustang, was stationary when the driver was revving it continuously.

A screen grab of a video of the explosion on Twitter (L) and a similar red Ford Mustang parked on a street. Source: Twitter/@Sikaofficial1, Facebook/@racered.s550

The video posted by @SIKAOFFICIAL1 on Twitter captured the exact moment the explosion occurred because it appears he had been videoing the noisy revs.

Shortly after the explosion, two men rushed to the engine area with fire extinguishers to control the raging flames.

Alarmed bystanders run off shouting for help while the vehicle kept blazing.

The extinguishers brought the flames under control after some minutes of firefighting.

Another video showed the car being towed away.

Subsequent reports show no one was injured during the brief but dangerous fire incident.

Below are the videos that vividly captured the explosion that occurred at the Jean Nelson Ackah Hall on Monday, March 6, 2023 and the aftermath of the incident.

Another person, @maxxandohh posted a brief video to capture the aftermath of the incident.

The incident has drawn some comments on Twitter. According to some commentators, the car was rented but others disagree.

@generalreiss said

"But if he rent am the owners are supposed to insure the car, so how is that his problem?

@__theSeyram said

"Big respect to the guys with the extinguishers. But this one if he rented the car dier cast o"

@bautomotiveGh also said

"He no rent the car .. ibi car them Dey sell .. most of the [squad] be car dealers"

