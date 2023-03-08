The personal photographer and cinematographer of Dr Kwame Nkrumah has said Nkrumah's overthrow was facilitated by a key member of his government

Dr Chris Hesse disclosed on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, that this individual, whose name he declined to mention, had formed an unholy alliance with the CIA by the time he took the job as Foreign Affairs Minister

He said the CIA promised to make this individual the president once Nkrumah has been overthrown, but he was subsequently arrested

The personal cinematographer of Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has disclosed an appointment he said marked the beginning of the end of Ghana's former head of state.

Dr Chris Tsui Hesse recounted on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, during Onua TV's programming to celebrate Ghana's 66th Independence Day that the appointment to the Foreign Affairs Ministry strengthened the plot to overthrow Nkrumah.

Dr Chris Hesse narrates the story of Nkrumah's overthrow to Captain smart (L) and Dr Kwame Nkrumah. Source: Getty Images, Youtube/@OnuaTV.

Declining to state the name of the said appointee of Nkrumah, Dr Hesse, who is 91 years, explained that this former appointee later connived with the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to outs Nkrumah with the help of some military men.

He said the CIA promised this appointee of Nkrumah that he will be made the president once the Nkrumah was overthrown.

Dr Hesse gave the following account:

"There was a gentle whom Nkrumah made Ghana’s representative at the UN. He served there for four years. Then at the end of the fourth year, the vacancy of Chairmanship at the UN became available. So Nkrumah arranged for him to be appointed and he was appointed.

"The ‘fight’ [for the position] was between Ghana and Sudan and Ghana won...and he was the first Black man to sit in the UN chairman chair.

"Nkrumah invited him to Ghana to build the country together. So he came and he was made the foreign affairs minister. And that was the end of Nkrumah. He united with the CIA. The CIA bought him. So by the time he came back as Foreign Affairs Minister, he was a CIA man," Dr Hesse told Captain Smart, host of Onua Maakye, a morning show.

He begins telling the story about 54 minutes into the Youtube video below.

He said this Foreign Affairs minister was aware of all the hidden plans by the CIA to oust him.

According to Dr Hesse, the CIA deployed cunning tactics to get Nkrumah to leave the country after four failed attempts.

Nkrumah's foreign affairs ministers

Between 1961 and 1966, when Nkrumah was overthrown, he appointed a total of four Foreign Affairs Ministers as follows:

Imoru Egala – 1960 to 1961

Ebenezer Ako-Adjei – 1961 to 1962

Kojo Botsio – 1963 to 1965

Alex Quaison-Sackey – 1965 to 1966

This means Quaison-Sackey was the Foreign Affairs Minister at the time of Nkrumah's overthrow.

Akufo-Addo praises Kwame Nkrumah’s vision

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Akufo-Addo showered unexpected praise on Dr Kwame Nkrumah at the UN General Assembly in September of 2022.

President Akufo-Addo told world leaders at the plenary of the 77th UN General Assembly that Nkrumah's dream of a United States of Africa has become very critical.

He also urged African leaders not to waste the opportunity that the current global economic crisis brings to the continent.

