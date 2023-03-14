A video is tearing Ghanaians up with laughter as it shows the moment a beggar made it clear that he had a choice

The man in question, who appeared to be middle-aged, asked for money and was given 4 Cedis

He, however, got angry and complained that the money was insufficient and needed to be topped up

A middle-aged Ghanaian man is going viral on TikTok after a video was recorded when he put up an unexpected reaction after a benevolent gentleman gave him some money.

In the video that is causing a stir on the TikTok handle @last_killer22, the man who had asked for money from the gentleman was given four one-cedis coins.

However, it turned out that he was expecting to get five coins instead, which got him agitated when he realized it was not up to the amount he anticipated to have been given.

Without any hesitation, the man demanded an additional one cedi, adding that the amount he was given was not enough.

With an angry face, his words were:

"Even the Bible says whatever you're doing, you should make sure you finish it; you cannot give me this without making it complete.

tonytenor123 said:

The guy be too much.. He makes me remember some Snr men in my hometown.

YOUNG-GM mentioned:

In Ghana the money we going to spend at the hospital we use it for data

sticky228 indicated:

He’s serious man.. you need to ask for more in this life

Vice Hub indicated:

this year 3y3 wode3 koraa a y3 de vim b3gye fa 5 no ka ho ma senior man no

Watch the video below:

