A beautiful female Nigerien appears to have surprised many as she speaks typical Ashanti twi whiles asking for money

Netizens who saw the video seemed very proud of her for learning the local dialect

Nasrullah Ibn Mutawakil commented: "These beggars are intelligent. I have met quite a number of them with proficiency in our local dialect"

Video of a young female Nigerien speaking typical 'twi' as she begs for money has gathered massive reactions since it surfaced online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called GhKwaku, the beautiful young lady is heard insisting she is given some money by the man recording the video.

The man told her there was no money, but the gorgeous beggar would not budge but kept demanding money.

It was evident from the video that the lady is very conversant with the local dialect of the Ashantis.

Netizens who saw the video had a lot to say about it.

At the time of this publication, the video has over 160,000 views with close to 4,000 reactions.

More than 400 netizens have also commented on the post.

Some of the comments have been highlighted by YEN.com.gh below;

Opare Micheal commented:

Aisha is a very good girl one day I told her buy me food and she pulled 5gh for me to take 3gh so dat she can have 2,i told her I want all and she was cool with that but I gave her money for her kind gesture

Maame Adwoa Patricia replied:

She's very pretty..i just pray for her life this work is not good for her..she looks Somalian

From Sir Major Forever:

hey can worry! They'll cling to you as if you owe them. If care is not taken, they'll grow to become hardened criminals and social misfits. These are the kind of people who need to be helped off the streets. They've committed no crime to be born

Daizzy Asher commented:

I admire the friendship between her and the guy..heheheh

Nath Bongo replied:

I have gone through the comments,l can see many people knows her,some of them are saying she very kind and respectful so why are u people not help her from street,u people should try and do enquires with her parents and help her.if l have money l will adopt her paaaa

