Six pastors have taken a curious decision to drag their leader to court to compel him to retire

The six pastors of the Divine Healers Church argue in their statement of claim that Apostle Isaac Kwabena Adade, the General Over, attained 61 years in 2011 but he remains in office

The General Overseer claims the Holy Spirit has asked him to remain in office, but the pastors want the court to push him and four other principal officers of the church to respect the constitution of the church

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An Accra High Court is hearing an interesting case in which six junior pastors are arguing that their church leader has attained the stipulated retirement age and so must leave.

The pastors from the Divine Healer's Church, a popular church headquartered in Accra, sued the General Overseer, Apostle Isaac Kwabena Adade and four principal officers of the ministry allegedly for flouting regulations about retirement.

L-R: Apostle Isaac Kwabena Adade and a creative image of a judge holding a gavel. Source: Facebook/@The Divine Healer's Church - Adjei Kojo Assembly and Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The four principal officers have been identified in a detailed report by the Daily Graphic newspaper as follows:

Apostle Maxwell Aryeetey Foster - Deputy General Overseer

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Apostle Kenneth Ashaley Addo - General Secretary

Apostle Emmanuel Acquaye -the Chairman of the National Youth Ministry, and

Apostle Dora Edith Osekre - the National Women’s Fellowship Leader.

The pastors who took the case to court are led by the Chairman of the Pastoral Council of the church, Apostle Daniel Mensah Attakpah.

According to them, the General Overseer claims the Holy Spirit revealed to him that he and his team should not retire.

They also say because the same Holy Spirit has not revealed that to them, the court should decide the way forward.

“In spite of having attained the age limit of 65 in 2011 and having remained in office unconstitutionally for a second term as general overseer and member of the National Executive Council which ended in 2016, second defendant continued to stay in office unconstitutionally and indefinitely without proper procedure for his replacement," portions of the statement of claim by the pastors was quoted in the Daily Graphic report.

Apart from their desire for the court to get the General Overseer and his principal officers to respect the church's constitution and retire, they also wanted them to be compelled to render audited accounts to the entire church and the new executives who would replace them.

Church of Pentecost seeks God’s intervention over Ghana's economic crisis

YEN.com.gh reported in an unrelated story that the Church of Pentecost declared a three-day fasting and prayer in November 2022 for the country.

The leadership of the church were optimistic the prayer will provide a solution to the country’s ailing economy.

The fasting and prayer sessions were scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 10, and end on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh