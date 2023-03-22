A policeman met his sudden death after the driver of a Toyota Corolla vehicle hit him, causing him to fall in the way of a fast-moving truck that rammed him to death

The policeman, Mustapha Mohammed, a dispatch rider had been pursuing the unidentified driver from Ofankor until they got to Pokuase, where the incident happened

There has been an outpouring of love for the murdered police officer on social media, with many expressing hope that the unidentified driver who committed the heinous crime on Monday, March 20, 2023, would be found

A police dispatch rider was killed on the evening of Monday, March 20, 2023, by the unidentified driver of a Toyota Corolla vehicle he was pursuing.

Reports on the sad incident said L/Cpl. Mustapha Mohammed had been chasing the driver from Ofankor but upon reaching Pokuase, that is after a distance of about 7.5km, the driver of the Corolla slowed down.

The driver then waited for the officer to approach the Corolla then suddenly hit him, causing the police dispatch rider to fall in the way of a fast-moving truck.

Mustapha Mohammed was a dispatch rider in the Ghana Police Service. Source: Facebook/@utvghana

The truck crushed him, killing him immediately, multiple reports on the incident said.

The reports say the unidentified driver of the Toyota Corolla sped off after the gruesome incident.

Police remain tight-lipped about ongoing investigations into the killing of one of their men and have not issued a statement on the incident as of the morning of Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Ghanaians react massively to the unfortunate incident

On Facebook, there has been an outpouring of love for the police and the late L/Cpl. Mustapha Mohammed.

Mavis Quarshie wrote:

"Awwwwww, why? A young man like this? Oh no ooooo!"

Diaba Naomi also stated:

"Eiii what is going on in Ghana God pls protect us."

Gloria Agyei felt the world is wicked:

"What a wicked world God have Mercy."

Desmond Dogbey-awoonor felt the recent attack on residents of Ashaiman over the killing of a young military personnel is justified:

"Last time when I congratulated soldiers for punishing ashama people I received millions of insult in my inbox."

Martha Denteh also sent her condolences to the police:

"So now killing people has become so easy like that? Aww RIP Papa police."

A policewoman on Facebook, Opare Bea, could not hide her sadness:

"You have killed him bcos he was doing his job abi??? Well....... God have mercy on you...... Rest In peace, Comrade."

