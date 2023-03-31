Akufo-Addo has submitted the 2022 Jubilee House staffing position to Parliament in accordance with the Constitution

The breakdown of the numbers shows there is a total of 1,048 political and non-political appointees attached to the Office of the President

The presidency disclosed that there are a total of 361 political appointees at the Office of the President, but only 163 work physically at the Jubilee House

President Nana Akufo-Addo has submitted the annual report on the number of staff attached to the Jubilee House from January 1 to December 31, 2022, to Parliament.

The submission of the report to the Legislature is consistent with Section 11 of the Presidential Office Act, 1993.

The Jubilee House was displayed with lights during Kamala Harris' visit and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Facebook/@afia.pokuaa.vim, @nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

A press release from the Jubilee House dated March 30, 2023, explained that between January 1 to December 31, 2022, two Ministers of State and 44 senior presidential staffers were at post.

"The other Political Appointees at the Office of the President numbered 315. This brings the number of political appointees to 361," the Jubilee House statement gave the breakdown.

Of these 361 political appointees at the Office of the President, only 163 work physically at the Jubilee House.

"The others work in the offices to which they have been assigned," the statement clarfied.

But that is not all. The Jubilee House has over 650 other workers under its supervision.

The Jubilee House statement said in addition to the political appointees at the Office of the President, employees of public sector organisations assigned to the Office of the President have also been included in the number of staff under its management.

"These categories of staff were from different classes, including Administrative, Executive/Clerical, Records, Secretarial, Budget, Procurement and Supply Chain Management, Presidential Household, and staff from the Department of Parks and Gardens, Ghana Health Service, Controller and Accountant General's Department, Ghana Audit Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Public Works Department (Prestige), and Ghana Postal Company," the statement explained.

The total number of these categories of staff was 687.

According to the presidency, the 687 staff were appointed by their respective public institutions, and the Civil Service and have always been assigned to the Office of the President during previous governments.

This, therefore, brings the total number of political and non-political appointments to 1,048.

The first page of the statement released by the Office of the President on the number of staffers engaged between January 1 to December 31, 2022. Source: Facebook/@newpatrioticpartyghana

Source: UGC

The second page of the statement released by the Jubilee House on its staffing position between January 1to December 31, 2022. Facebook/@newpatrioticpartyghana

Source: Facebook

Source: YEN.com.gh