Ghana Card to replace Health Insurance Cards by December 2021

The Ghana Card would soon replace the National Health Insurance Scheme card

The card will be phased out by December 2021

Its function would be transferred to the Ghana card

The National Identification Card, popularly referred to as the Ghana Card, would soon be replacing the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card.

According to a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, the NHIS card will be phased out by December 2021.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the NHIA, Kwadwo Tweneboa-Kodua, made this known during the NHIA'S mid-year review meeting in Kumasi.

Tweneboa-Kodua said linking the NHIS cards to the Ghana Card would save the authority the cost of printing its own biometric ID cards.

Tweneboa-Kodua, therefore, challenged the management of NHIA district offices to intensify education on the use of the mobile renewal service code of *929# for easy renewal.

He called on healthcare providers to be educated to renew their credentialing, using the online credentialing portal, while taking advantage of the "claim-it" electronic platform to submit their claims for reimbursement.

