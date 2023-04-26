The NCA has announced that the popular MTN Data Zone bundle offer will return soon

NCA boss Joe Anokye told journalists at an event on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, that the offer will return with revised prices

MTN Ghana suspended the popular offer on April 5, 2023, over provisions in its classification as a Significant Market Power

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Good news for Ghanaians as the National Communications Authority (NCA) announces that the popular MTN Data Zone bundle offer will return soon.

MTN Ghana caused a major stir when it suspended the popular offer on April 5, 2023.

In a statement dated Wednesday, April 12, 2023, the mobile network apologised to its customers for limiting its communication on the matter.

Joseph Anokye (L) has announced that the MTN Data Zone offer will return soon. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@ncaghana

Source: UGC

MTN Ghana explained at the time that the suspension was the result of a review of the bundle offer in line with its June 2020 classification as a Significant Market Power (SMP).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

That classification stipulates that MTN Ghana as SMP cannot be the lowest priced on any offer in the industry.

However, according to a 3News report, NCA's Director General Joe Anokye has said the MTN Data Zone bundle will return, however, with revised prices.

An infographic stating that Joe Anokye has said the MTN Data Zone bundle will return with new prices. Source: Facebook/@komla.klutse.7

Source: Facebook

Joe Anokye made the announcement at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, April 26.

"MTN has since submitted a revised data zone bundle which has been approved by the authority. It is our expectation that the product will soon be available," he said.

Lady calls MTN customer service over suspension of Zone Bundle

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a young lady demanding answers from MTN over their internet data packages has caused a stir online.

In a TikTok video, the lady appealed to the telco giant to fix whatever challenges they have and get the zone bundle package back running.

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the lady in her comments on the issue.

MTN apologises to customers over suspension of Data Zone offer

Also, a press release issued by MTN Ghana shortly after the suspension of the offer apologised to customers.

In the release, the telco giant said it is liaising with the NCA, the industry regulator, to get the affordable data package restored.

MTN Ghana also assured customers that it would continue to roll out affordable products and packages.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh