Ghanaians have expressed unhappiness over the suspension of the data zone bundle by MTN

On Twitter, the hashtag #bringbackdatazonebundle is trending with many calling on MTN to restore the data package

Others have also appealed to the government to play a lead role in ensuring that the data package is reinstated

Social media has gone haywire following the official announcement by MTN Ghana on April 12, that it has suspended the data zone bundle.

News of the suspension has been greeted with displeasure from customers of the network many of whom have questioned why something, like this, would be done at this point in time.

Ghanaians react to suspension of MTN data zone bundle Photo credit:@MTN Ghana/Twitter

Ghanaians raise concerns over suspension of data zone bundle

The hashtag #bringbackdatazonebundle has been trending on Twitter with some customers of MTN saying that the telco giant should have been considerate because the data zone bundle was very affordable as compared to other data packages.

@KingFabulo stated:

do the needful, we’re tired of spending recklessly on data, don’t take joy in exploiting us #bringbackdatazonebundle

@__winnefred added:

In this hard economy and MTN zone bundle is not working again, how do we survive? #bringbackdatazonebundle

@BGYeboah said:

No jobs for the youth, zone bundle we dey take hold body too you suspend am where did we go wrong?? #bringbackdatazonebundle

Others have also blamed the government for the suspension of the data zone bundle.

@KayBee1 added:

the suspension of the Data Zone bundle and how exhausting it has been for people who rely on affordable and accessible data. people have been struggling to find affordable data options, which has made it difficult to stay connected. the Gov't should #BringBackDataZoneBundle

@Demivillee

Putting more pressure on us, implementing taxes to favor those in power?? This government still has no chill but to force the closure of MTN data zone bundle ei

MTN apologizes to its customers

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that telecommunication giant, MTN Ghana has apologized to its cherished customers for the suspension of the Data Zone bundle.

The statement which was issued on Wednesday, April 12 and sighted by YEN.com.gh explained that the suspension of the data zone bundle was done in line with a directive by the Regulator.

