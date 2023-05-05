Mr.Sanjus, a young man in Ghana, recently made a video in which he ranked Samsung phones higher than iPhones

The video ended up going viral, and Samsung Ghana has asked that the public helps them to reach the gentleman

Many social media users have shared exciting reactions following the development from Samsung Ghana

After appearing in a video defending Samsung Ghana, a fortunate Ghanaian man called Mr.Sanjus on TikTok seems to be about to close a significant contract with the company.

In the viral video, he implied that there are several reasons why Samsung phones are superior to iPhones. He supported his claim by pointing out that Samsung Mobile innovates by producing a variety of phone models.

He claimed that Samsung phones had the best functionality, the best visual quality, and the ability to connect to a television, among others.

Samsung Ghana has shown sincere interest in helping him close a deal. They requested help from the public in a tweet to connect them to the fan.

Fans are excited Samsung Ghana wants to surprise Mr.Sanjus

The heartwarming tweet from Samsung Ghana has earned lots of praise and other reactions from social media users. Below are some of their comments.

@Kobbiten mentioned:

@Samsung_Ghana organise a fair for all your fans to share their experience because I have used Samsung galaxy from galaxy pocket days till now(using s21 ultra). We argue each and everyday to defend the brand over iphone

@El_SAG7 indicated:

Samsung fr real ooo demma machines de3 u no go get oo even their tvs when it comes to smart connection den screen cast e just be quick ooo as compare to other brands.. Samsung be J3

Watch the video of Mr.Sanjus below:

See the tweet from Samsung Ghana below:

