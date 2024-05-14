A video of a West Ham fan reacting to the performances of Mohammed Kudus for the club is trending

The young man expressed concern that the player might not leave the club and urged him to stay

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video also shared varied opinions on the issue

A West Ham United fan has expressed concern over the availability of Mohammed Kudus for next season.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of West Ham Fan TV, the young man who was speaking in a post-match interview regarding West Ham's game against Luton said he was not too happy with the team's performance.

He then praised Mohammed Kudus, adding that he hopes the young Ghanaian player will stay at the club and continue to play for them next season.

Liverpool shows interest in Kudus

The concerns by the West Ham supporter come after it was reported that Kudus' release clause in his West Ham contract was £85 million.

According to Ghanaian sports journalist Saanie Daara, English giants Liverpool FC are ready to trigger the player's release clause.

Netizens react to Kudus' transfer

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions, with some saying he will not be sold to another team in the summer.

@FlyFoxPro commented:

I hope he stats too.

@HammersofSTEPNEY stated:

Kudus is staying . And don't be surprised if pacqueta does as well. If you believe the media even doris the tea lady is leaving. Big changes are happening behind the scenes this summer.

@Rygabo commented:

I don’t think he will stats, I think he is fish. He’s having a great season either way

Kudus wins award at West Ham

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus has won the prestigious Goal of the Season award at West Ham United FC.

Kudus' wonder goal in the 5-0 thrashing of German Bundesliga side SC Freiburg in the Europa League Round of 16 stage won him the award.

The award win was announced on Saturday, May 11, 2024, as West Ham announced their end-of-season awards.

