In recent months, the Ghanaian social media space has been buzzing with a ‘Father Bernard’ trend

The viral video saw a lady jump into the coffin of a Reverend Father who was being buried in Saltpond

The lady in the video, identified as Comfort Baaba Basiwa, says the late reverend meant everything to her

The woman behind the viral ‘Father Bernard’ video, Comfort Baaba Basiwa Jackson, has explained her reason for exclaiming at the grave of the priest.

Comfort, who has already lost both parents, said the late priest was like a father to her, so his passing made her distraught. In an interview with Kofi TV, Comfort recounted how supportive Father Bernard had been to her.

Father Bernard was the one taking care of me. I have a challenge so he prays for me and helps me in other ways. He also helped me go through life after a broken heart. He was also supporting my father when he was alive.

Comfort, the woman behind Father Bernard's video

Comfort tells why she jumped into the grave of the late priest

When Kofi TV asked why she jumped into the grave of Father Bernard, Comfort said she does not know what came over her. She did not intend to jump into the grave even though she wanted to follow him.

She recollects that she was standing far from the grave. However, while they dropped the wreaths on the coffin, she fell into the grave.

The viral video was shot by an onlooker who was also present at the funeral of the late Ghanaian Reverend Father Bernard Kofi Ackon.

After the video went viral, Comfort said people tease her. She has had to be confrontational for people to desist from calling her “Father Benard”.

Woman behind viral Father Bernard video sends message to TikTokers

As YEN.com.gh also reported, Comfort Baaba Basiwaa has said that she is not bothered that TikTokers use her video for content.

When they are tired, in the next six months or a year time, they will forget about the name so I'm not worried.

