Justice Jones Dotse shed tears on Tuesday while delivering his valedictory speech at a ceremony to mark his retirement

Justice Dotse retires officially on Thursday, June 8, 2023, when he turns 70 years

His legal career spans over four decades, starting off as a State Attorney with the Attorney-General's Department in Ho between 1979 and 1981 before reaching the Supreme Court in 2008

Respected Supreme Court Justice Jones Victor Dotse got emotional on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, while delivering a speech at a ceremony to mark his retirement from the bench.

The man whose experience at the bench spans at least three decades retires on Thursday, June 8, 2023, when he turns 70 years.

When it was time for him to deliver his valedictory speech after justices of the Supreme Court like Yonny Kulendi and Chief Justice nominee Justice Gertrude Torkornoo had eulogised him in their speech, Justice Dotse began shedding tears.

When tried to speak, his voice broke slightly.

"I promised my family that I was not going to cry so I’m going to soldier on...All the good things have been said but today is a day of showing appreciation. First of all I want to show appreciation ot Almighty God,” he said before proceeding to mention a tall list of people who have helped to make his life journey successful.

Justice Dotse once served on Gambia's Supreme Court

He began his legal career as a State Attorney with the Attorney-General's Department in Ho between 1979 and 1981 before branching to private practice.

In June 2002 he was appointed a high court judge and a year later was promoted to the bench of the Court of Appeals.

Before his appointment to the Supreme Court of Ghana n 2008, Justice Jones Dotse had served on the Supreme Court of Gambia.

He attended the Accra Academy for his secondary education and started his law studies at the University of Ghana, Legon, graduating in June 1976.

He was called to the Ghana Bar in November 1978.

Justice Dotse was among the panel of judges who ruled on Quayson's case

