The Asantehene on Thursday, June 6, 2023, destooled Ejisu Kwaso chief, Nana Nketia Boampong II for allegedly taking a bribe to favour someone for a vacant stool

Not long ago, the Asante King dethroned Chief of Antoa Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman for the unauthorised sale of lands and for breaking the custom and traditions of enthroning a chief

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has sacked yet another one of his sub-chiefs from the stool for allegedly taking a bribe over a vacant stool and lying under oath about it.

Reports monitored by YEN.com.gh about the incident have disclosed that the Asante King destooled the chief of Ejisu Kwaso, Nana Nketia Boampong II, for receiving a bribe of GH¢120,000 from one Gyimah.

Gyimah, described as a royal of Kwaso, allegedly paid the bribe to get a chance to occupy the vacant Dikro Stool at Kwaso. The GH¢120,000 paid to the now-destooled chief of Ejisu Kwaso was part of a total of GH¢300,000 allegedly agreed upon as payment for the vacant Dikro Stool.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the decision to destool Nana Nketia Boampong II was taken by the Asantehene on Thursday, June 8, 2023, during a hearing at the Asanteman Traditional Council.

Nana Nketia Boampong II is also alleged to have engaged in multiple sales of stool lands to developers.

Otumfuo destools Antoa chief over unauthorised sale of lands

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled one of the chiefs under his authority for flouting key regulations and customs.

Chief of Antoa Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman was dethroned by the king for the unauthorised sale of lands and for breaking the custom and traditions of enthroning a chief.

Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman had been the chief of Antoa for 23 years until his destoolment on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Okyenhene destools Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe over illegal mining

Also, in November last year, YEN.com.gh reported that Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin destooled one of his chiefs for engaging in illegal mining.

Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe, Nana Boakye Darkwa, was destooled after a petition was brought against him by some concerned citizens.

After a series of proceedings by the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial Council that was chaired by the Okyenhene, the Benkumhene was stripped of his title.

