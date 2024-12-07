Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Votes With His Wife In Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency, Video
- Minister of Works and Housing Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and his wife, Akua Oppong Nkrumah, joined constituents in the Ofoase Ayirebi to cast their votes
- Speaking to the media after voting, the MP for the constituency noted that he was hopeful of improving his numbers this year
- The minister commended the Electoral Commission for bringing in voting materials on time at the polling station
Minister of Works and Housing Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and his wife, Akua Oppong Nkrumah, cast their votes in the ongoing 2024 general election.
Oppong Nkrumah speaks after casting vote
The minister and his wife voted in the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency, and a video of them speaking to the media after they cast their ballots has emerged online.
In the video, Mr Oppong Nkrumah noted that he was informed about the voting material arriving on time at the polling station.
Speaking about his prediction of the outcome of the 2024 parliamentary election, Mr Oppong Nkrumah, the current MP for the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency, expressed optimism about this year's election.
"Consistently, I think our numbers have improved and we are looking to improve them this time around," he said.
NPP parliamentary candidate stops voting
YEN.com.gh reported that Jerry Ahmed Shaib, the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Weija-Gbawe constituency, interfered with the voting process in his constituency.
In a video, Mr Shaib accused Electoral Commission officials of swapping pink sheets from different polling stations.
Many Ghanaians expressed dissatisfaction with the action of the NPP parliamentary candidate as they called him out.
