The Office of the Special Prosecutor has announced it is not perturbed by a court order that sets aside an arrest warrant against former presidential staffer Charles Bissue

The OSP on Thursday issued a statement announcing that the law governing its office it can still make arrests even without an arrest warrant

Charles Bissue is accused of underhand dealing and corruption during his time as secretary of the now-defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining

Despite a court's decision to stop the Office of the Special Prosecutor from executing an arrest warrant against a former government appointee, the Office says it does not need a warrant to effect the arrest.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng released a statement on Thursday, June 15, 2023, stating that his understanding of the law governing his office is that he does not need a warrant to effect the arrest of any person he reasonably suspects of having committed corruption or corruption-related offences.

"The general public is advised, that in exercise of its police powers, the Office of the Special Prosecutor can arrest without a warrant, any person it reasonably suspects of having committed corruption or corruption-related offences," the short statement on the official Facebook page of the OSP announced.

The restraining order that triggered the OSP's notice

The statement by the OSP follows the directive of a High Court that restrains the Office from executing an arrest warrant it obtained last week against Charles Bissue.

Bissue, secretary of the now-defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (ICIM) was declared wanted by the OSP following the granting of the arrest warrant.

The former appointee of Nana Akufo-Addo is alleged to have engaged in corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of activities and expenditure of the dissolved ICIM.

He is accused of taking part in underhand dealings in respect of the seizure and management of excavators, machinery, road vehicles and gold nuggets and use of public office for profit.

OSP stopped from declaring Charles Bissue a wanted man

But on Thursday, a judge at the Human Rights court Justice Nicholas Abodakpi granted an application filed by lawyers of Mr Bissue.

Per the court's directive, for ten days, the OSP is not permitted to execute the warrant it obtained last week.

The OSP is also barred from applying for further arrest warrants pending a ruling on the allegations against the former presidential staffer.

The OSP has also been stopped from posting notices describing Charles Bissue as a wanted man.

I’m an innocent man; even FBI can’t incriminate me

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in 2020 when the case started that Charles Bissue has said he is innocent of all illegal mining accusations.

The former presidential staffer stated even the FBI would not find anything incriminating about him.

Charles Bissue's predicament emanates partly from a Tiger Eye investigative report that claims to have captured him receiving a bribe from an undercover reporter.

