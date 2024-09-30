Alan Kyerematen, the presidential candidate for the Alliance for Revolutionary Change, has demanded the immediate release of the anti-galamsey protesters

He said the actions of the Ghana Police Service and the Accra High Court were an abuse of their powers

He also appealed to the Attorney General to file a nolle prosequi to end the prosecution of the protesters

The Alliance for Revolutionary Change presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen, has joined calls to release the anti-galamsey protesters.

Alan, in a fiery address at the Ghana International Press Centre on Sunday, September 29, 2024, described the arrests and treatment of the protesters as unlawful and unconstitutional.

According to Kyerematen, the protesters have been unfairly charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and unlawful assembly despite their exercising their constitutional rights to protest.

He condemned the Ghana Police Service’s handling of the protest and their post-arrest treatment of protesters.

He said police denying detained protesters access to legal counsel, medical care, food, and water was unprofessional and unlawful and amounted to an abuse of power.

Alan blasts judiciary

The judiciary was not spared in Alan Kyerematen’s reprimand.

He questioned the Accra Circuit Court’s decision to refuse the protesters bail despite the misdemeanour charges they were facing.

He said the judiciary abused its judicial discretion in the matter and has called for a review of the court’s decision.

Meanwhile, Alan Kyerematen has appealed to Godfred Dame, the Attorney General, to file an application for nolle prosequi to discontinue the case.

He said the country’s democracy depends on the fair treatment of its young people.

He lauded the young protesters for their heroic actions and assured them that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

He promised to fight alongside the protesters and ensure that the galamsey menace comes to an end.

Lawyers drag police to CHRAJ

Meanwhile, lawyers for the protesters have reported the Ghana Police Service to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice for violating protesters' fundamental rights.

The lawyers alleged that the conduct of the Ghana Police Service following the arrest and detainment of more than 45 protesters has been unconscionable and inhumane.

The lawyers have urged CHRAJ to investigate the matter and pursue legal action against the service.

Achimota School lauds its former students

YEN.com.gh reported that the Achimota Senior High School had taken pride in one of its former students, Prince Ganaku, for his advocacy for the release of the anti-galamsey protesters.

In an X post, the school said it was exceptionally proud of the exploits of Prince, who was part of the 2011 graduating class.

Prince Ganaku is one of the leading lawyers representing the about 40 anti-galamsey protesters who were arrested and remanded last week.

