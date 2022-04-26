The Interior Minister has declared two successive weekdays public holidays in a series of press releases

The Minister, Ambrose Dery, has said May 2, 2022, and May 3, 2022, should be observed as public holidays

The public holidays commemorate Workers' Day and the Eid-ul-Fitr, which is celebrated by Muslims across the world

The Ministry of Interior has, in two separate releases, announced that Monday, May 2, 2022, and Tuesday, May 3, 2022, should be observed as public holidays.

In the first release, the Minister, Ambrose Dery, stated that because May 1, 2022, May Day is a Statutory Public Holiday but falls on Sunday, the president has declared Monday, May 2, 2022, as a public holiday.

Ambrose Dery is Interior Minister. Source: Facebook/@Donal.smith.177

According to the statement, Nana Akufo-Adoo by an Executive Instrument has declared Monday, May 2, 2022, as an additional public holiday.

The ministry also explained that the president's move is consistent with the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act.

The release dated Monday, April 25, 2022 urged the public the day as a statutory holiday.

In a second statement, the Ministry of Interior stated that Tuesday, May 3, 2022, which marks the Eid-ul-Fitr, should be considered a public holiday.

