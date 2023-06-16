The bizarre death of a former Assemblyman of Nogokpo is causing fear among residents of the town

The former Assemblyman Christian Amuzu was found hanging by a rope to his neck in his living room on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Nogokpo has been in the news for weeks over comments by Archbishop Agyinasare about the town deemed denigrating

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Reports trickling in from the Volta Region suggest residents of a community near Nogokpo have been gripped by fear following the bizarre death of a former Assembly.

According to state-owned Ghana News Agency (GNA), the people of Yelibato woke up on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, to the news that Christian Kwame Amuzu had hanged himself to death.

60-year-old Amuzu was once the Assemblyman for Nogokpo-Ativuta.

A signage indicating "Nogokpo" and a headshot of the late Christian Amuzu. Source: Facebook/@revival99.3fm, @Ghana News Agency.

Source: UGC

Wife says Christian did not show he could take his own life

The wife of the late Assemblyman, Baby Amuzu, told the GNA that on that the day of his death, he refused to drive the children to school like he always did but failed to explain why.

Baby said because of that sudden change in her husband's daily routine, she was compelled to take the children to school.

However, when she returned home, she found her husband dead -- hanging on a rope in their living room.

Baby Amuzu said her husband neither complained about any personal problems to her nor gave any sign that he was contemplating taking his own life

Christian's body has since been deposited at the Sacred Heart morgue at Abor.

The Agbozume Police command has opened investigations into the incident.

Nogokpo was recently in the news over Agyinasare

Although Nogokpo is already a popular town in the Volta Region because of the presence of a feared thunder deity, the town recently made headlines after Archbishop Charles Agyinasare described the town as the "demonic headquarters" of the region.

The chief and elders of the town said the description given to the town by the founder of the mega Perez Chapel International was derogatory and gave the pastor a 14-day grace period and come and apologise for his comments.

Agyinasare has failed to honour the invitation.

Agyinasare defies Nogokpo threat

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in another story that the grace period given to Archbishop Agyinasare by the people of Nogokpo to go and apologise for describing the town as the 'demonic headquarters' of the Volta Region ends today.

The people organised a press conference on June 2, 2023, where the chief of the town Torgbui Saba V and some elders expressed their discontent over Agyinasare's comment.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the town Nufialagah Nornyigbey has said the deity (the thunder god) will act if Agyinasare fails to honour the invitation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh