Godpapa The Greatest and Empress Lupita God Muzaria, a sensational Ghanaian TikTok couple have been ordered to go for psychiatric assessment

The decree was made by a Tema District Magistrate Court after the duo was arrested by the police of the demise of two of their children

Godpapa and Empress Lupita have been trending for their controversial and confusing display of affection online

A Tema District Magistrate Court has mandated that the newest "TikTok stars" in Ghana, "Godpapa the Greatest" and his wife "Empress Lupita God Muzaria," undergo a psychiatric medical evaluation.

The TikTok stars, whose true names are Daniel Chayah and Jocelyn Chayah, were charged with the demise of two of their three children.

According to Graphiconline.com.gh, the couple were also referred by the court to Legal Aid for legal representation because they showed up to court unrepresented. On June 26, 2023, they will show up in court once more.

Viral Ghanaian rasta couple on TikTok Photo credit: @itmejoycelynchayah

Source: TikTok

The first time Godpapa the Greatest and his wife, Empress Lupita, appeared in court for the deaths of their two children was on May 31, 2023, when the Ghanaian TikTok stars were remanded into police custody.

After being seen professing their love for one another in an odd video, the TikTok couple went viral online. After the first two children passed away, the third kid, the youngest, is reported to have fled the house in terror for his life.

In an exclusive interview with Kofi TV before departing from home, he discussed some of his experiences while being cared for by his parents.

