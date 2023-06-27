Debt collectors of Quick Credit were met with resistance following their move to retrieve monies owed them

In a video, the young men argued that the modus operandi adopted by the company in retrieving its debt was wrong

Netizens who saw the video urged the borrowers to do what is necessary by paying off their debt

A video on TikTok showing some young men arguing seriously with officials of Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited in public has gone viral.

The brouhaha ensued apparently after officials of the financial firm visited the vicinity of some borrowers, only to be met with fierce resistance by angry youth.

Amid the argument, one young man, obviously a borrower, questioned the firm's officials over the method adopted in retrieving their debt.

Another also asked whether the debt collectors had the right to visit him demanding money since he did not deal directly with them.

Just before the officials drove off, they cautioned the borrowers not to be misled by friends, adding that their actions could lead to their arrest.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who took to the comment section to share their views on the issue urged the borrowers to stick to the agreement and settle their debt.

Breeze Ohene commented:

Masa pay what you owe and be free

user9552639224093 stated:

Debtor thing he has done well,you take loan and don't want to pay

Prince Kafui stated

How much are they paying their employees to have this confidence???

Lady wants boyfriend to pay loan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man was confused following the request by his girlfriend.

He anonymously revealed that the lady he is currently dating has insisted he pays off a loan she took with her former boyfriend.

He says the lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and to prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not the right thing to do.

