A man is in the grip of the police for taking a total of GH¢295,000 under false pretence from a military woman

Wisdom Kumordzi took the money from Dorcas Owusuaa to buy her two plots of land at Agyiriganor, and also to help her get her locked-up cash at the Bank of Ghana

Kumordzi has been remanded in police custody for two weeks after pleading not guilty to the ten defrauding by false pretences

A military lady has lost a total of GH¢295,000 to one Wisdom Kumordzi who allegedly took the money at different periods to execute projects but failed to do so.

Dorcas Owusuaa said she gave the money to the self-styled businessman to get him a plot of land and 'influence' Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to make her a Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) among others but the trickster has failed to do all that.

A file photo of some female soldiers at a parade (L) and a file photo of a man in handcuffs. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@GhArmedForcesOfficial

According to a report by The Chronicle newspaper on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Kumordzi has been charged with ten counts of defrauding by false pretences.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Kumordzi promised to help military personnel get her locked up cash

The report by the newspaper said Kumordzi allegedly took GH¢295,000 in small bits claiming that he was using them to grease the palms of powerful people like the Inspector General of Police (IGP), heads of EOCO, CID, GRA, National Security, NIB, and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

The military personnel allegedly has an undisclosed amount of money locked up at the central bank.

GH¢70,000 was for the purchase of two plots of land at Agyiriganor.

Court remands Kumordzi to two weeks

At an Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Wisdom Kumordzi was remanded for two weeks in police custody.

The court was presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah.

Chief Inspector Daniel Danku, who is prosecuting the case, said the military personnel reported the accused to the police on April 15, 2023.

The prosecutor disclosed that Kumordzi used six months to collect various sums of money from the military woman under false pretences.

The accused has begged police to give him some time to refund the money and has so far paid back GH¢110,000 to the military woman.

