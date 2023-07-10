Archbishop Charles Agyinasare explained his views and principles on traditional African beliefs and customs during a recent sermon

Preaching on the topic “Who Ruled the Cosmic World II – God versus Idols” on July 9, 2023, he explained that while he generally respects African traditions and customs, those that don't conform to the word of God are excluded

He urged congregants at his mega Perez Chapel International at Dzorwulu that they must worship the one true God fervently because the quality of one's god determines the quality of their life

Founder of Perez Chapel International Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has disclosed his views on African traditions and customs amid his controversial comments about Nogokpo.

Nogokpo is a small town in the Volta Region revered for its thunder deity. The deity is known to exact justice when invoked by aggrieved persons.

Archbishop Agyinasare incurred the wrath of the chiefs and people of the town when he described the town as the "demonic headquarters of the Volta Region".

Members of Nogokpo cult in an active dance (L) and Charles Agyinasare. Insert are cowries used for spiritual incantations at Nogokpo. Source: Facebook/@Nogokpo, @Archbishop.Charles.Agyinasare

He is yet to honour an invitation to apologise and retract the comments deemed denigratory to the town and the Volta Region.

Agyinasare says he respects traditions and customs

While preaching on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at his church, he told his congregants he only upholds local traditions and customs that are consistent with the word of God.

“Anywhere I go for crusades, I go to see the chief and elders before I start my activities,” the state-owned Ghana News Agency (GNA) quoted him in a report on Monday, July 10, 2023.

He was preaching on the topic, “Who Ruled the Cosmic World II – God versus Idols”.

To buttress his point about his respect for tradition, he said during the Ghana Month celebration in March this year, his church decided to wear traditional apparel from all the ethnic groups in Ghana.

Only God must be worshipped

He added that God has commanded in the Holy Bible that only He alone should be worshipped, suggesting that if a tradition says otherwise, he won't conform to it.

He urged his church members to remain steadfast in the worship of God and not engage in any form of idolatry.

“The quality of your life is determined by the quality of your God," he told congregants.

Agyinasare responds to Nogokpo after snubbing 14-Day ultimatum

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the respected preacher delivered a sermon last month on how God protects his children from their enemies after he snubbed a 14-day ultimatum by the Nogokpo people to apologise over comments deemed denigrating.

The Archbishop preached to his congregants on a Sunday and explained that because of a promise God made to Abraham, anyone who curses any man who professes the Christain faith curses himself.

His comments have been deemed to be an indirect response to the people of Nogokpo that he is under the protection of God.

