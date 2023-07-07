Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is seen by many as one of Ghana's down-to-earth public servants in a management position

He has exhibited in several ways before and recently showed it again when he escorted some pupils to their school

He used the opportunity to engage the schoolchildren and educate them on why they should not fear the police

Ghana’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, on Thursday, July 6, 2023, walked some scared students to school at Sapeiman in Accra.

Several Ghanaians revere and love Dr. Akuffo Dampare for his dedication to work and his service to humanity.

The three pupils, who most likely attend a public school, were afraid and tried running away when they saw a convoy of police vehicles. The children were on their way to school while the police convoy was visiting police stations in the Ga West Municipality.

Dr Akuffo Dampare engaged the pupils and subsequently walked them to school Photo credit: @GhPoliceService Source: Facebook

The IGP felt touched by what he saw and got down from his vehicle to engage the children. He later walked them to school.

Meanwhile, the IGP, on Thursday, July 6, 2023, started visiting police stations in the Greater Accra Region to have firsthand experience and information on the quality of service given to the public.

During the visits, the IGP used the opportunity to engage the personnel of the service at various stations.

He is accompanied by some members of the Police Management Board. (POMAG).

Dr. Akuffo Dampare is also expected to visit some indisposed police officers in the various stations he would go to.

@BlaqBossman said:

This situation, some parents cause it oooo. They frighten children with police and soldiers so the children get frightened immediately they see some. I remember somewhere last week, I was taking a stroll at our campus (AANUSTED-M) and I heard a woman referring to me as police

@LogoHubGH commented:

This man should be an example to us all. No one os perfect buh he is trying his best and he should be applaud for that. Good work IGP. I am happy to see this little change and how the kids will feel after this. Good one there papa

@ISAACOBENGADDO1 indicated:

Leadership is not always about staying up there and giving orders but also descending to check and to interact with the core of the people, it's really beautiful and this is the way It has to be...

@ras_zigi said:

In Ghana police no be ur friend ooo

@Sa_ddyk commented:

He does this, then his service does the exact opposite... so what is the use then ?

82 Police officers sue IGP for not promoting them

Some 82 police officers sued the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare and the Ghana Police Service for refusing to promote them even though they were eligible.

The police officers joined the Attorney General's Department in the suit.

Inspector Kofi Osal, who led them, said the IGP and the other defendants treated them unfairly and capriciously.

