Ghanaian event MC, Kwame, renowned for his substantial Facebook following, has made a heartfelt appeal to GTV, urging them to recognize the remarkable contributions of Nana Tea and Abena Magis to society.

Kwame has requested that GTV appoint the duo as TV License Ambassadors in recognition of their outstanding impact.

He emphasized Nana Tea's dedication, truthfulness, and unwavering commitment, leading to a good Samaritan generously gifting him a car for his extensive travels aimed at bringing joy to people's lives.

Abena Manokekame and Nana Tea pitched to be honored by GTV Photo credit: @Kwaminewsgh

"Nänä Teä, has affected the society with good deeds and won the hearts of many Ghanaians. Because of his dedication, truthfulness and commitment, a good Samaritan gave out a car for his rounds since he travels a lot to put smiles on faces," he said.

Additionally, Kwame acknowledged Abena Manokekame's transformative endeavors, including rescuing the abused and depressed, raising funds for critical medical conditions, and providing relationship advice to the masses.

According to him, Abena's invaluable counsel has led to the successful resolution of numerous marriages, solidifying her reputation as a beacon of hope and healing.

"Abena Manokekame on the other hand, has saved the abused, depressed, raised funds for major critical medical conditions of innocent citizens, gave relationship advises to the masses just to mention a few. Oh yes! through her, most marriages have been fixed," he indicated.

Nana Tea treats his dad to his first flight

Meanwhile, Nana Tea, born James Annor Tetteh, treated his birth father to his first flight before Father's Day, which was observed by millions in June.

The social media influencer, also renowned as a philanthropist, posted a YouTube video of how he surprised his father, who became emotional over the unexpected gesture.

Alpha Hour pastor gifts Nana Tea GH¢10k to support influencer's projects

In another report, Pastor Elvis Agyemang of Ghana has given Nana Tea GH¢10,000 to help the social media star continue her charitable activities for the community.

Nana Tea, whose real name is James Annor Tetteh, claims that the senior pastor and founder of Grace Mountain Ministries gave him the money in January of this year.

