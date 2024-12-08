Global site navigation

Ghana

WeyGeyHey Alumnus Becomes First Female Vice President Of Ghana: "We Clerp!"

by  Cornerlis Affre 1 min read

Following the concession of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the 2024 elections, John Mahama has become president-elect of Ghana.

John Mahama’s victory in the 2024 presidential election is history-making, as it is the first time a former president would be sworn in as president again.

Jane Opoku Agyemang is the first female vice-president of Ghana.
However, it would also be the first time the country would have a female vice president.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang is now the vice president-elect of Ghana.

She is an alumnus of Wesley Girls Senior High School in Cape Coast and the former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.

