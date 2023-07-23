Former president John Dramani Mahama has described the death of former fisheries minister Sherry Ayittey as a big blow

In a post on Facebook, the former president and his wife Lordina expressed surprise at the late former minister's demise

Sherry Ayittey passed away on July 22, 2023 at the age of 75, a family statement that did not give details about the cause of death confirmed

Former president John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina have described the death of former fisheries minister Sherry Ayittey as a great loss to the opposition NDC.

Sherry Ayittey died on July 22, 2023, at the age of 75, according to a statement from her family.

The statement from the family did not disclose what caused the death of the former minister and biochemist but noted that further details relating to her demise will be announced later.

Former president and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama.

Source: Facebook

Reacting to Sherry Ayittey's death, NDC flagbearer John Mahama posted on Facebook on July 23, 2023, that her death was shocking.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"Lordina and I have learnt with great grief the passing of Madam Sherry Ayittey who served as my Minister for Health and later as Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.

"‘Aunty’ Sherry was an active stalwart of our great party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and served as Vice Chair of the party. She was also one of the key leaders of the 31st December Women's Movement.

"We commiserate with her bereaved family while we mourn our collective loss," the statement read.

The NDC has also described the death of the former minister as a big blow to the pary.

Mahama berates sanitation minister for keeping millions at her home

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that former president John Dramani Mahama has reacted to news that huge sums of money were stolen from the home of the sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The NDC presidential candidate for the 2024 election said even if the minister honestly earned the $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis, it was baffling that she would keep the money at her home.

Mahama tweeted on Friday, July 21, 2023, that Nana Akufo-Addo is not setting a good example for public officeholders in his administration.

Mahama warns about NPP rigging machine in Ashanti Region

Also, YEN.com.gh has reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s presidential candidate, John Mahama, accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of election rigging.

Mahama said the NDC expects some attempts at election rigging in the Ashanti Region by the incumbent during the 2024 general election.

The former president urged NDC members to work harder to improve the performance of the NDC in the Ashanti Region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh