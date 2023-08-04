Nana Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to promote the ideals of Ghana's founders because those have made Ghana a beacon of democracy in Africa

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to uphold and promote the visions of Ghana's founders such as the rule of law, the respect for individual liberties and accountability.

In a public message to mark this year's Founders Day, Akufo-Addo said August 4, declared a public holiday, honours the contributions of all the generations that helped free Ghana from the grips of colonialism and imperialism.

"It is an occasion to reflect on Ghana’s history and celebrate the efforts and sacrifices of those who fought for freedom and self-determination," he said in a video posted on his offical Facebook page.

A creative image of the Ghana flag and Nana Akufo-Addo.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana is today a beacon of democracy because of its founders' contributions

Nana Akufo-Addo further said the significance of August 4 for Ghanaians is reflected in recognition of Ghana as a beacon of democracy in all of Africa.

"After 66 years of independence, the country stands as a model for others in the region and beyond, demonstrating the possibilities of democratic governance and national development," he said.

Akufo-Addo also urged Ghanaians to continue to honour Ghana's founders because they fought to prevent ownership of the country's lands by colonial and imperial powers, unlike what happened in Eastern and Southern Africa.

He called that the bravery and foresight of the members of the Aborigines Rights Protection Society, and urged Ghanaians to continually pay homage to those patriots.

