Efforts to reconstruct Appiatse is progressing steadily with the commissioning of the redeveloped community slated for November

At least 540 units of houses have been earmarked for construction which will be funded by the Appiatse Support Fund

Some of the one- to seven-bedroom homes have already been completed with the active involvement of community members

The project to rebuild the Appiatse community after a deadly explosion hit the town on January 20, 2022, has made remarkable progress.

Chairperson of the Appiatse Support Fund Rev Joyce Aryee has disclosed that the redeveloped town will be commissioned in three months.

Appiatse (also Apeate and Apeatse) on the Tarkwa-Bogoso-Ayamfuri road in the Western Region was consumed by a huge explosion after a motorcycle went under a truck carrying explosives that were en route to the gold mine at Bogoso.

An untarred road separating some of the houses under construction (L) and Rev Dr Joyce Aryee. Source: Facebook/@AchimotaSchool, @Hon Benito Owusu Bio

Source: Facebook

At least 17 people had been confirmed dead from the blast that left a huge crater and injured some 59 people. Many homes were also razed down by the explosion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Team working on the redevelopment project worked hard

The Appiatse Support Fund, which was a week after the disaster on January 27, 2022, was integrated to pool funds for the reconstruction and development of the town.

A total of 540 units of houses were earmarked for construction under the relief project.

The first phase of the project to construct one- to seven-bedroom homes has already been completed with the active involvement of community members.

Speaking on the project recently, Rev Aryee said the team working on the project has been unrelenting and hardworking.

She told MX24TV that because of the team's hard work, delays were easily defeated.

"We’ve come quite far and I really am looking forward to us commissioning it in at least the next three months," she said.

.Giving details about the types of houses constructed for the affected resident, she said most communities had one-bedroom or two-bedrooms.

"No distinction, what we’ve tried doing is to give at least a living room, a bedroom, a kitchen, a toilet and a veranda,” Rev Aryee added.

Below are some photos showing the extent of the ongoing work to redevelop the community:

The reconstruction of the houses is progressing. Source: Facebook/@Hon Benito Owusu Bio

Source: Facebook

Images shared on social media on the reconstruction show remarkable progress. Source: Facebook/@Hon Benito Owusu Bio

Source: Facebook

Deputy minster for lands and natural resources has said the government is committed to meeting timelines.

28-year-old resident of Appiatse returns to disaster site looking for missing cash

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that after the devastating explosion at Appiatse,, the area was declared a danger zone.

All residents who got displaced were temporarily relocated but a lady called Mary Akos returned alone.

She spent 12 hours looking for her pound of gold and GHc1,500 which she indicated were kept in her room.

Akufo-Addo donates GHc100,000 to Appiatse Support Fund

Also, President Nana Akufo-Addo donated GHc100,000 to the Appiatse Support Fund set up by the government.

The fund was set up to support victims of the explosion.

Corporate institutions and individuals have been donating to the support fund since its launch.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh