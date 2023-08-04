Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has uploaded an intriguing video of himself trying scorpion and snake meat for the first time during his visit to China

The short clip shows the snake and scorpion skewered onto a stake-like kebab, capturing the unique culinary experience

The video has garnered significant attention and reactions from viewers, depicting Wode Maya's adventurous spirit

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has caused a buzz among his followers with a captivating video that showcases his adventurous spirit during a visit to China.

In the intriguing footage shared on his popular YouTube channel, Wode Maya can be seen courageously trying scorpion and snake meat for the very first time.

The short clip captures the unique culinary experience as the snake and scorpion are skewered onto a stake-like kebab, adding an element of fascination and curiosity to the scene.

Wode Maya tries unconventional food for the first time Photo credit: WODEMAYA

Source: Youtube

More about the video of Wode Maya trying scorpion and snake

The vibrant and bustling backdrop of China's local street food scene adds a dynamic touch to the clip, further fueling viewers' curiosity and sense of wanderlust.

As the video circulated on his YouTube channel, it sparked an array of reactions from his audience. Many expressed amazement and admiration for Wode Maya's willingness to embrace new experiences, while others shared humorous and lighthearted comments about his adventurous palate.

Wode Maya's adventures and exploration of various cultures have been a hallmark of his YouTube channel, which boasts more than a million subscribers from around the world.

Watch the video here:

