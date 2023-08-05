The husband of Akua Serwaa Kyei has disclosed that their living room and bedroom were ransacked on the day his wife died

He said he arrived home around 5:30 pm to find his wife lying unconscious at the back of their house and rushed her to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival

Police also say they did not find marks suggesting there was violence or gunshot wounds as initial reports had held

Police say the husband of Akua Serwaa Kyei, the daughter of Bekwai MCE who was killed by unknown assailants on August 3, has disclosed that items were stolen from their home where the incident happened.

The widower, whose name has not been made public by police, told investigators he returned home at about 5:30 pm on 3rd August 2023, to find her wife lying unconscious at the back of their house.

He said he rushed her to the hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival at the health facility.

He also told police that their living room and bedroom were ransacked. A TV set was among the items stolen.

The death of the daughter of the Bekwai MCE Kwaku Kyei Baffour on Thursday, gripped Ghanaians partly because initial reports held that she was shot dead.

However, police have debunked that report as they say no marks of violence or gunshot wounds were found on Akua Serwaa's body.

"The Police have visited the family of the deceased and we are working with them to get to the bottom of the matter and bring perpetrators to face justice," a statement issued on police's Facebook page said.

The Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare has assured the family of the lady of a thorough investigation.

Police also said a clinical psychologist has also been assigned to the family.

Ablekuma bullion van robbery suspect collapses in cells

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a suspect in the Ablekuma Fanmilk bullion robbery fainted while in police cells and was rushed to the Police Hospital.

The suspect, Hope Osaze, collapsed ahead of an appearance he was supposed to make in court.

Four suspects were arrested in total after the robbery incident that led to the death of a police officer.

Apple Airpods thief nabbed easily due to tracking device inside gadget

Also, YEN.com.gh has reported that a thief was arrested a few days after he broke into a room at Nungua in Accra and stole cash and personal effects including an Apple AirPod.

30-year-old Bortey Borteye's decision to steal the AirPod helped police to track the gadget on the complainant's phone leading to his arrest.

He has been jailed for five and two years on two different counts but the sentences will run concurrently.

