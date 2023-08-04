A suspect in the Ablekuma Fanmilk bullion robbery fainted while in police cells and was rushed to the Police Hospital

The suspect, Hope Osaze, collapsed ahead of an appearance he was supposed to make in court

Four suspects were arrested in total after the robbery incident that led to the death of a police officer

One of the suspects in the Ablekuma Fanmilk bullion robbery was rushed to the Police Hospital after he fainted while in police cells.

This meant police could not produce the suspect, Hope Osaze, in court for his arraignment, according to GNA.

A man in bed at the Police Hospital (L). Lance Corporal, Callistus Amoah, the officer slain during the robbery (C). Source: Facebook/@GhanaPoliceService

Source: Getty Images

Osaze is one of four suspects arrested in connection with the robbery.

Meanwhile, the police are continuing with investigations into the incident at Ablekuma Fanmilk in Accra, which led to the death of a police officer, Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah.

At the Kaneshie District Court on Thursday, the prosecution explained that the police needed to conduct fresh investigations after the two most recent arrests.

The other suspects in the case are Benjamin Ojogbe, Rashid Abdul and Blessing Njoma. The suspects could face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder. The case has since been adjourned to September 27, 2023.

Police officer killed in attack

The Ablekuma Fan Milk bullion van robbery occurred on June 14, 2023.

YEN.com.gh reported that the slain officer on duty was a Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah.

The attack took place at a Star Oil fuel station, and the officer died from wounds sustained from gunshots by the robbers on the scene.

According to reports, the robbers followed the bullion van to the Star Oil fuel station, where the shoot-out occurred.

Funeral held for slain officer

A funeral service for Callistus Amoah was held on July 15, 2023. Notable attendees included the current Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare.

Callistus Amoah was posthumously promoted from Lance Corporal to General Corporal, which took effect from June 22, 2023. His widow paid tribute to him during the service, citing his commitment to his Christian faith.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh