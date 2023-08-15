A Ghanaian groom and his bride became viral sensations after their wedding video showed the groom performing Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration, 'Siuu', right after being declared 'husband and wife'

The groom's spirited imitation of Ronaldo's iconic move added a unique touch of excitement to their wedding day

The video quickly gained popularity on social media platforms, capturing the joyful and lighthearted moment that brought smiles to many

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A Ghanaian groom and his bride, who recently tied the knot in one of the branches of the Church of Pentecost have become an internet sensation due to a video circulating on social media.

As the officiating minister pronounced them 'husband and wife', the groom delightedly executed Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic goal celebration move, known as 'Siuu'.

The lively moment, which mirrored Ronaldo's trademark gesture, brought a burst of joy and amusement to the ceremony.

A Ghanaian groom performs 'siuu' Photo credit: @bernardthemagician

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian man performs 'siuu' after being declared husband and wife

The video has quickly gained traction, capturing the hearts of viewers and highlighting the couple's shared happiness on their special day.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

simbaYg24 said:

It will get to a time when we are done praying we won’t say amen will say siiiuuuuu

$@Amor☠️ indicated:

In this case ,it happens that you fall down hitting the Suiii

ahmadversace stated:

media, fifa, uefa can lie all they want but the streets knows who's the greatest player of all time.

ifyzamoney mentioned:

this marriage with shield plentys of Good results Amen, siiiiiiiiuuuuuuuuuu❤️❤️

Watch the video below:

Yaw Dabo performs Christiano Ronaldo's signature 'siuu' at Messi's club PSG in video

In another story, Ghanaian actor, entertainer, and brand influencer, Yaw Dabo, visited one of the most famous football clubs on the planet, Paris Saint-Germain, popularly known as PSG.

The club, which is located in Paris, France, has a great crop of players, including the world-cup winner, Lionel Messi, who hails from Argentina.

While at the club, Yaw Dabo decided to perform the signature goal celebration of Messi's archrival Christiano Ronaldo at the PSG stadium.

Yaw Dabo also took pictures at different parts of the stadium, including where Lionel Messi's shirt is hung in the dressing room.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh