The CEO of Engineers & Planners Limited, Ibrahim Mahama, has demanded a retraction and apology from investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.

Mahama's contentions relate to parts of Awuni's book that touch on the fate of the formerly state-owned Merchant Bank.

Joy News reported that on pages 98 and 99 of the book, the bank's struggles are linked to Mahama.

Mahama, the brother of former President John Mahama, was said to be one of Merchant Bank's biggest debtors.

According to Starr News, in a letter from his solicitor, Mahama said that part of the book has negatively impacted his reputation as an honest businessman.

The letter warned that Awuni would be sued if it did not comply with these demands within seven days.

“...should you fail, refuse or neglect to oblige the intimations contained in this letter within 7 days of your receipt of same, we shall proceed to seek legal redress against you without further notice to you,” the letter read.

Awunis's latest book is "The President Ghana Never Got," which chronicles Ghana's governance under President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Manasseh Awuni already in court for defamation

Awuni recently spent some time in court over his publication of a series of articles titled Darkness in a Lighthouse, for which he is facing defamation charges.

The articles concerned allegations of impropriety against Dag Heward-Mills, the overseer of Lighthouse Chapel International, and the church's management.

When questioned on his article, Awuni said he merely reported the claims made by the six pastors who resigned from the church.

Ibrahim Mahama donates to Liberia Airport

In July, YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama gifted the Liberia Airport Authority in Monrovia 20 police vehicles and three power generators.

Liberia’s President, Joseph Boakai, and Vice President, Jeremiah Koung, were on hand to receive the donations.

Ibrahim Mahama described Liberia as his second home and thanked the country for the support he had been given.

