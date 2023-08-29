The Assistant Headmaster of the Nkwatia Presby SHS has been removed from post for allegedly assaulting a student

The incident was captured on a video that showed the student with severe bruises on her face

The Ghana Education Service has said the incident will be investigated by law enforcement

The Assistant Headmaster of the Nkwatia Presby SHS has been sacked from his post after allegedly slapping a student.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) condemned the alleged assault, which was captured on video that went viral.

The Ghana Education Service said police will be involved in a probe. Source. Facebook/@GhanaEducationService

Source: Facebook

Photos and video showed the student with swelling and bruises on her face, sparking outrage from the public.

In a statement, the GES said it was disturbed by the video and assured of a probe.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The Eastern Region director is liaising with the school authorities and the relevant law enforcement agency to investigate the matter.”

The victim has been given medical care is counselling, according to Ghana Education Service.

Housemaster sanctioned after assault at Adisco

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the housemaster of Quaque House in Adisadel College and his deputy were suspended after a student assaulted a colleague in a dormitory.

The incident was captured on video and went viral.

Reports indicate that the student who recorded the video will be suspended externally for one week and face internal suspension for another week.

The dismissal of the student who manhandled this fellow student is also possible, pending approval by the GES.

Adisco student arrested

The Adisadel College student who assaulted a fellow student was arrested by police in the Central Region.

YEN.com.gh reported that student is facing charges of causing harm and assault after the Attorney General had ordered police to probe the matter.

The incident in the Cape Coast school reportedly occurred in June 2023, also leading to the suspension of the student.

The student who was assaulted was also recalled after initially being suspended.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh