Two infants have been left at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital in Accra by their parents or caregivers.

According to the workers at Ghana's premier teaching hospital, different individuals brought the babies to the facility two months ago.

One of the two babies was left behind at the hospital after the mother realised he was physically challenged. He has only one arm and a leg, which, according to the nurses, was caused by the mother's attempt to abort the pregnancy.

The nurses have named him Ransford Sackey. His mother, after delivery, told the health workers present that she was stepping out to buy an item but failed to return. Ransford's mother provided the wrong contact details, making her unreachable.

The second baby, named Kelvin Walters, was brought to the hospital by a team of police officers who found him abandoned at a beach in Accra. He was malnourished and had measles when he was found.

In a video shared by TV3, The health workers at the baby's ward or the Child Health Department of the hospital are waiting to transfer the babies to the Social Welfare Department.

Baby abandoned at Achimota forest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghana Ambulance Service personnel found a baby girl abandoned in the Achimota Forest near the Accra Zoo.

The Ambulance Service personnel found her wrapped in a black polythene bag.

After the baby was found, they reported to the Police Station and an investigation started immediately.

Pastor adopts abandoned baby

Meanwhile, a pastor identified as Blessed Convenant Cyril Antai adopted a baby abandoned in front of his church.

In a Facebook post, Cyril shared photos of the baby.

After the pastor reported the incident to the police and followed due protocols, he decided to adopt the baby.

YEN.com.gh