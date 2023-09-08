The Ghana Police Service has suspended the interdiction of three officers over the alleged plot against IGP George Akuffo Dampare

COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent George Lysander Asare had earlier been interdicted

The police decision to suspend the interdictions was to ensure it does not affect the ongoing probe by Parliament

The Ghana Police Service has suspended the interdiction of COP George Alex Mensah over the alleged plot against IGP George Akuffo Dampare on a leaked audio tape.

Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent George Lysander Asare have also had their interdictions suspended.

COP Alex Mensah (L) described IGP George Akuffo Dampare (R) as Ghana's worst police chief. Source: Facebook/@GhanaPoliceService

The police, in a statement dated September 7, indicated that the decision to suspend the interdiction of the three police officers was to ensure it does not affect the ongoing probe by Parliament.

“In order not to prejudice the ongoing probe, the Police administration has suspended their interdiction,” the statement said.

Two leaks prompted a parliamentary probe into the alleged plans by the government to remove the IGP.

So far, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, Superintendent Asare, Superintendent Gyebi and COP Mensah have given testimony.

Bugri Naabu claims responsibility for recordings

YEN.com.gh reported that Bugri Naabu said he was behind the recordings when he kicked off testimonies before the committee on August 28, 2023.

He said he hired someone to record the conversation in his office in Osu.

Bugri Naabu said to the committee:

“I didn’t do it myself, but I requested somebody who knows how to do the recording to come and do it for me. I didn’t use a phone, I went to the mall and got this ordinary tape.”

Spiritual attack against Dampare

Supt Asare claimed that there were possible spiritual machinations against IGP Dampare.

According to him, Bugri Naabu had suggested using a mallam to fight Dampare in the spiritual realm.

“Chief Bugri Naabu insisted that he has to also see some Mallams. He recommended about three, some in the North, and some from his village. It was Chief Bugri Naabu himself who came forth with that suggestion,” Asare testified.

Retired security chief against call to invite Dampare

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that there has been pushback to suggestions that the IGP George Akuffo Dampare should be invited to appear before a committee probing the leaked tape.

Major Derrick Oduro (Rtd), a former deputy defence minister, said the call to invite the IGP is needless.

