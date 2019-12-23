UK visa fee in Ghana: All the application fees outlined (updates)

Even though Ghanaians can visit various countries without visas, visiting the UK requires one. The process is subject to some application fees, which vary according to the type of visit. Learn more about the UK visa fees in Ghana.

UK visa fees in Ghana include the amount you have to pay when applying to visit the European nation. The amount varies depending on the type of visit you wish to undertake. The various types of visas available include tourist, student, family, settlement, work and others.

UK visa fees in Ghana

How much are the UK visa fees in Ghana in 2023? The amount varies depending on your type of application. For example, tourist and student visa fees are $134 and $485, respectively. Below is a breakdown of the various application fees classified by the types of visas (as of August 2023).

Visit visa

The visit visa covers a wide range of categories. They include the standard visitor, short-term study, transit, parents of children at school and child visitors visa. Here are the fees required.

Standard visitor visa

Visa types Application fee Short-term (up to 6 months, single or multiple entry) $133 Longer-term (valid for up to 2 years) $499 Longer-term (valid for up to 5 years) $899 Longer-term (valid for up to 10 years) $1110 Visiting academic - more than 6 months up to 12 months $265 Marriage visitor visa $133 Permitted paid engagement visa $133 Private medical treatment (more than six months up to 11 months) $265 Visit the UK in a Chinese tour group (UK only) $133

Short-term study visa

Visa types Application fee Short-term student studying English language for more than 6 months but not more than 11 months $265

Transit

Visa types Application fee Direct Airside Transit (DATV) $46 Visitor in Transit visa $85 Visit purpose of joining a ship or aircraft as a member of the crew of that ship or aircraft (fee also applicable to the Isle of Man) $85

Parents of children at school

Visa types Application fee Parent of a Student child visa (up to 12 months) (Tier 4 Isle of Man) $704

Child visitors

Visa types Application fee Short-term (up to 6 months, single or multiple entry) $133 Longer-term (valid for up to 2 years) $499 Longer-term (valid for up to 5 years) $889 Longer-term (valid for up to 10 years) $1110

UK student visa fee in Ghana

The student visa fee from Ghana to the UK depends on the term period for your study. If you have a shorter period, you will pay less than a longer one.

Short-term study visa

Visa types Application fee Short-term student studying English language for more than 6 months but not more than 11 months $265

Points-based system, Tier 4 - Isle of Man

Visa types Application fee Tier 4 (General) student visa - Isle of Man - Main applicant and dependants $482 Temporary Seasonal Worker - Isle of Man $482

Student

Visa types Application fee Student - main applicant and dependants $482 Child student $482

EC as a student at Gurnsey and Jersey

Visa types Application fee Application for entry clearance as a student enters the Bailiwick of Guernsey or Bailiwick of Jersey $482

Family visa

If you have a spouse, partner or family member of someone who has British citizenship or settlement in the UK, you can apply for a family visa to join them.

Family of settled people (settlement)

Visa types Application fee Family visas - Joining your partner, parent, proposed civil partner or child (also applicable to EC to the Isle of Man, Bailiwick of Jersey and Bailiwick of Gurnsey) $2040 Family visas – Adult dependant relative (also applicable for EC to the Isle of Man) $4311 Route to settlement - refugee dependant relative $515 Dependent children under 21 only apply under "Appendix ECAA Extension of Stay" to the immigration rules Free of charge

Settlement for current and former members of HM armed forces and their dependents

Visa types Application fee Pre-1997 Gurkhas (outside immigration rules) $2040 Overage dependant children of pre-1997 Gurkhas $2040 HM Forces dependants applying under parts 4,5,7 or 8 of Appendix Armed Forces $2040

Exempt

Visa types Application fee Diplomatic Posting to the UK (Dependant) Free of charge

Members of the armed forces and their families (non-settlement)

Visa types Application fee Dependants of exempt international forces applying under Part 10 of Appendix Armed Forces $704

Family members of the European Economic Area (EEA) and Swiss nationals

Visa types Application fee Apply if you're joining a family member from the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein who has status under the EU Settlement Scheme Free of charge Apply if you are living in an EU country, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein, with a British citizen Free of charge Apply if you're joining a person from Northern Ireland who was resident in the UK by 31 December 2021 Free of charge Apply if you used to be a family member of someone from the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein, and you have retained the right of residence Free of charge

Work visa

You can work in the UK on a short-term or long-term basis with a work visa. Your application depends on your skills, qualifications, and other factors. Here are the fees required for each type.

Points-based system, Tier 1 (also applicable to the Isle of Man)

Visa types Application fee Tier 1 (Investor) - main applicant and dependants $2173 Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) - dependants only $1374 Tier 1 (Graduate Entrepreneur) - dependants only $501 Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) - the main applicant - where an approval letter is required for $222 Approval letter from a competent body in respect of an initial application for Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) $605 Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) - the main applicant - where an approval letter is not required $826 Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) - dependants only $826

Work - applications made outside the UK (also applicable in the Isle of Man)

Visa types Application fee Skilled worker where a certificate of sponsorship is for three years or less - main applicant and dependants $829 Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker - up to 3 years - main applicant and dependants $829 T2 Minister of Religion - main applicant and dependants $829 Skilled worker, where a certificate of sponsorship is for over three years - main applicant and dependants $1638 Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker – more than 3 years - main applicant and dependants $1638 International Sportsperson, where a certificate of sponsorship is for 12 months or less - main applicant and dependants $344 International Sportsperson, where a certificate of sponsorship is for over 12 months - main applicant and dependants $829 Skilled worker - shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship is for three years or less - main applicant and dependants $635 Skilled worker, shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship is for over three years - main applicant and dependants $1251 Skilled Worker - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship is for three years or less - main applicant and dependants $328 Skilled Worker - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship is for over three years - main applicant and dependants $640 Skilled Worker - Shortage Occupation - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship is for three years or less - main applicant and dependants $330 Skilled Worker - Shortage Occupation - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship is for over three years - main applicant and dependants $635 Global Business Mobility – Graduate Trainee - main applicant and dependants $344 Global Business Mobility – Service Supplier - main applicant and dependants $344 Global Business Mobility – UK Expansion Worker - main applicant and dependants $344 Global Business Mobility – Secondment Worker - main applicant and dependants $344 High Potential Individual - main applicant and dependants $948 Scale-up - main applicants and dependants $948

Temporary work (also applicable to the Isle of Man)

Visa types Application fee Temporary Work - Charity Work - main applicant and any dependents $344 Temporary Work - Creative Worker - main applicant and any dependents $344 Temporary Work - Government Authorised Exchange visa - main applicant and any dependents $344 Temporary Work - Religious Worker - main applicant and any dependents $344 Temporary Work - Youth Mobility Scheme - main applicant only $344 Temporary Worker - Seasonal Work - main applicant only $344 Temporary Work - International Agreement - main applicant and dependant $344

Other work categories

Visa types Application fee Offshore worker $704 Overseas domestic worker in a private household $704 Representative of an overseas business - main applicant and dependants $829 An employee of an overseas newspaper, news agency or broadcasting organisation $829 Sheep Shearer $704 UK ancestry $704 Innovator Founder - main applicant and dependants $1374 Endorsement fee under Innovator Founder route (payable to endorsing body) excluding VAT $1326 Start-up - main applicant and dependants $501 Global Talent - the main applicant - where an approval letter is required for $222 Approval letter from a competent body in respect of an initial application for Global Talent $605 Global Talent - the main applicant - where an approval letter is not required $826 Global Talent - dependants only $826

Other work categories – Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man

Visa types Application fee Work permit holder - Bailiwick of Jersey and Bailiwick of Guernsey - main applicant and dependants $829 Application for entry clearance to enter the Bailiwick of Jersey and Bailiwick of Guernsey for work permit employment for 12 months or less - main applicant and dependants $344 Application for entry clearance to enter the Bailiwick of Jersey and Bailiwick of Guernsey for low-skilled work permit employment for 12 months or less - main applicant and dependants $344 Worker - Isle of Man - main applicant and dependants $829 Representative of overseas business - Isle of Man - main applicant and dependants $829

Members of the armed forces and their families (non-settlement)

Visa types Application fee HM Forces personnel or Member of foreign armed forces - exempt from immigration control Free of charge Dependants of exempt international forces applying under Part 10 of Appendix Armed Forces $704

Settlement visa

Settlement, also known as indefinite leave to remain, gives you the right to live, work and study in the UK for as long as you like. You can apply for British citizenship and benefits if you're eligible. Here are the fees needed.

Family of settled people (settlement)

Visa types Application fee Family visas - Joining your partner, parent, proposed civil partner or child (also applicable to EC to the Isle of Man, Bailiwick of Jersey and Bailiwick of Gurnsey) $2040 Family visas – Adult dependant relative (also applicable for EC to the Isle of Man) $4311 Route to settlement - refugee dependant relative $515 Dependent children under 21 only apply under "Appendix ECAA Extension of Stay" to the immigration rules Free of charge

Settlement for current and former members of HM armed forces and their dependents

Visa types Application fee Former UK Armed Forces $2040 Indefinite leave to enter the UK as the dependants of a member of the armed forces under Appendix Armed Forces to the Immigration Rules $3189 Applications for entry clearance and indefinite leave to enter the UK as a foreign or Commonwealth citizen discharged from HM Forces under paragraph 13 of Appendix Armed Forces to the immigration rules $3189 Pre-1997 Gurkhas (outside immigration rules) $2040 Overage dependant children of pre-1997 Gurkhas $2040 HM Forces dependants applying under parts 4,5,7 or 8 of Appendix Armed Forces $2040

Returning residents

Visa types Application fee Returning resident $704

Family reunion to join asylum seekers

Visa types Application fee Family reunion, under Part 11 of Asylum, Immigration Rules (pre-flight dependants) Free of charge Post-flight dependants $2040 Family reunion - other dependent relatives $515

Other visas

These are the other types of visas not covered under the specified sections. They include exempt members of the armed forces and their families (non-settlement).

Other visas

Visa types Application fee FCO Strategic performance fund and bilateral projects Free of charge Single entry visa to replace a biometric residence permit $204

Commonwealth / Overseas Territories

Visa types Application fee Receiving/handling/ forwarding applications on behalf of Commonwealth Countries/Overseas Territories $187

Other fees

Visa types Application fee Hong Kong British National (Overseas) for 30 months - main and dependants $239 Hong Kong British National (Overseas) for 5 years - main and dependants $332 Certificate of Entitlement Nationality Right of Abode (outside the UK) $515 Transfer of Conditions (Vignette Transfer) application made overseas $204

Priority service Fees (also applicable to the Isle of Man, Jersey and Gurnsey unless specifies as UK only)

Visa types Application fee Priority service for settlement applications $760 Priority service for non-settlement $332 Super Priority Service $1268 International contact centre - via telephone (per minute) $1 International contact centre - via email (per query) $4 Registered Traveller (UK only) - adult $66 Registered Traveller (UK only) - child $32 Registered Traveller (UK only) - registration of new documents $27

How long does it take to get a UK visa from Ghana?

The period to get a UK visa from Ghana depends on the type you are applying for. Here are the current processing times as of the time of writing.

Visit visas

Category Processing time Standard Visitor 3 weeks Permitted Paid Engagement 3 weeks Marriage Visitor 3 weeks Chinese tour group 3 weeks Transit 3 weeks

Study visas

Category Processing time Student 3 weeks Child Student 3 weeks Study English in the UK 3 weeks

Family visas

Category Processing time Partner or spouse 24 weeks Parent 24 weeks Child 24 weeks An adult coming to be cared for by a relative 24 weeks Homes for Ukraine As quickly as possible Ukraine Family Scheme As quickly as possible

Popular work visas

Category Processing time Skilled Worker 3 weeks Health and Care Workers 3 weeks

Temporary work visas

Category Processing time Government Authorised Exchange 3 weeks Charity Worker 3 weeks Creative Worker 3 weeks International Agreement 3 weeks Seasonal Worker 3 weeks Religious Worker 3 weeks

Work visas you can apply for without a job offer

Category Processing time Global Talent 3 weeks Youth Mobility Scheme 3 weeks India Young Professionals Scheme visa 3 weeks UK Ancestry 3 weeks High Potential Individual (HPI) 3 weeks

Work visas to start a business

Category Processing time Innovator Founder 3 weeks Start-up 3 weeks

Work visas for an overseas employer

Category Processing time Overseas Domestic Worker 3 weeks Graduate Trainee 3 weeks Secondment Worker 3 weeks Senior or Specialist Worker 3 weeks Representative of an Overseas Business 3 weeks Service Supplier 3 weeks UK Expansion Worker 3 weeks

Other visas and permits

Category Processing time British National (Overseas) 12 weeks International Sportsperson 3 weeks Minister of Religion 3 weeks Scale-up Worker 3 weeks

How much is the UK skilled worker visa fee in Ghana?

The fees vary according to the type of work visa. They include:

Category Application fees Skilled worker where a certificate of sponsorship is for three years or less - main applicant and dependants $829 Skilled worker, where a certificate of sponsorship is for over three years - main applicant and dependants $1638 Skilled worker - shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship is for three years or less - main applicant and dependants $635 Skilled worker, shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship is for over three years - main applicant and dependants $1251 Skilled Worker - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship is for three years or less - main applicant and dependants $328 Skilled Worker - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship is for over three years - main applicant and dependants $635 Skilled Worker - Shortage Occupation - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less - main applicant and dependants $328 Skilled Worker - Shortage Occupation - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship is for over three years - main applicant and dependants $635

How much is the UK priority visa fee in Ghana?

You pay the priority fees to speed up the application process. The payment ranges from $332 for non-settlement to $760 for settlement applications. The Super Priority Service costs $1268.

FAQs

How much is a visa from Ghana to the UK? The fee depends on your type of visit, with prices starting from $133. How long does it take to get a UK visa from Ghana? The period usually takes three weeks for the visitations and work and 24 weeks for family applications. How much is the UK skilled worker visa fee in Ghana? The fee ranges from $328 to $1638 based on the certificate of sponsorship type. What is the current UK visa application fee? The standard application fees for the short-term (up to 6 months, single or multiple entry) begin from $133. How can I get a UK visa in Ghana? By registering online at GOV.UK, after which it will redirect you to to complete the application. How much is the UK priority visa fee in Ghana? The fees range from $332 for non-settlement to $760 for settlement applications and $1268 for the Super Priority Service. How much is the student visa fee from Ghana to the UK? Student applications cost $482, while short-term study ones cost $265.

UK visa fees in Ghana include the amount you must pay to visit the European nation. Some of the facilitation fees included in your visa application vary depending on the kind of visit you have.

