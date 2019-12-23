Global site navigation

UK visa fee in Ghana: All the application fees outlined (updates)

by  Chris Ndetei

Even though Ghanaians can visit various countries without visas, visiting the UK requires one. The process is subject to some application fees, which vary according to the type of visit. Learn more about the UK visa fees in Ghana.

UK visa fees in Ghana include the amount you have to pay when applying to visit the European nation. The amount varies depending on the type of visit you wish to undertake. The various types of visas available include tourist, student, family, settlement, work and others.

UK visa fees in Ghana

How much are the UK visa fees in Ghana in 2023? The amount varies depending on your type of application. For example, tourist and student visa fees are $134 and $485, respectively. Below is a breakdown of the various application fees classified by the types of visas (as of August 2023).

Visit visa

The visit visa covers a wide range of categories. They include the standard visitor, short-term study, transit, parents of children at school and child visitors visa. Here are the fees required.

Standard visitor visa

Visa typesApplication fee
Short-term (up to 6 months, single or multiple entry)$133
Longer-term (valid for up to 2 years)$499
Longer-term (valid for up to 5 years)$899
Longer-term (valid for up to 10 years)$1110
Visiting academic - more than 6 months up to 12 months$265
Marriage visitor visa$133
Permitted paid engagement visa$133
Private medical treatment (more than six months up to 11 months)$265
Visit the UK in a Chinese tour group (UK only)$133

Short-term study visa

Visa typesApplication fee
Short-term student studying English language for more than 6 months but not more than 11 months$265

Transit

Visa typesApplication fee
Direct Airside Transit (DATV)$46
Visitor in Transit visa$85
Visit purpose of joining a ship or aircraft as a member of the crew of that ship or aircraft (fee also applicable to the Isle of Man)$85

Parents of children at school

Visa typesApplication fee
Parent of a Student child visa (up to 12 months) (Tier 4 Isle of Man)$704

Child visitors

Visa typesApplication fee
Short-term (up to 6 months, single or multiple entry)$133
Longer-term (valid for up to 2 years)$499
Longer-term (valid for up to 5 years)$889
Longer-term (valid for up to 10 years)$1110

UK student visa fee in Ghana

The student visa fee from Ghana to the UK depends on the term period for your study. If you have a shorter period, you will pay less than a longer one.

Short-term study visa

Visa types Application fee
Short-term student studying English language for more than 6 months but not more than 11 months$265

Parents of children at school

Visa typesApplication fee
Parent of a Student child visa (up to 12 months) (Tier 4 Isle of Man)$704

Points-based system, Tier 4 - Isle of Man

Visa typesApplication fee
Tier 4 (General) student visa - Isle of Man - Main applicant and dependants$482
Temporary Seasonal Worker - Isle of Man$482

Student

Visa typesApplication fee
Student - main applicant and dependants$482
Child student $482

EC as a student at Gurnsey and Jersey

Visa typesApplication fee
Application for entry clearance as a student enters the Bailiwick of Guernsey or Bailiwick of Jersey$482

Family visa

If you have a spouse, partner or family member of someone who has British citizenship or settlement in the UK, you can apply for a family visa to join them.

Parents of children at school

Visa typesApplication fee
Parent of a Student child visa (up to 12 months) (Tier 4 Isle of Man)$704

Family of settled people (settlement)

Visa typesApplication fee
Family visas - Joining your partner, parent, proposed civil partner or child (also applicable to EC to the Isle of Man, Bailiwick of Jersey and Bailiwick of Gurnsey)$2040
Family visas – Adult dependant relative (also applicable for EC to the Isle of Man)$4311
Route to settlement - refugee dependant relative$515
Dependent children under 21 only apply under "Appendix ECAA Extension of Stay" to the immigration rulesFree of charge

Settlement for current and former members of HM armed forces and their dependents

Visa typesApplication fee
Pre-1997 Gurkhas (outside immigration rules)$2040
Overage dependant children of pre-1997 Gurkhas$2040
HM Forces dependants applying under parts 4,5,7 or 8 of Appendix Armed Forces$2040

Exempt

Visa typesApplication fee
Diplomatic Posting to the UK (Dependant)Free of charge

Members of the armed forces and their families (non-settlement)

Visa typesApplication fee
Dependants of exempt international forces applying under Part 10 of Appendix Armed Forces$704

Family members of the European Economic Area (EEA) and Swiss nationals

Visa typesApplication fee
Apply if you're joining a family member from the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein who has status under the EU Settlement SchemeFree of charge
Apply if you are living in an EU country, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein, with a British citizenFree of charge
Apply if you're joining a person from Northern Ireland who was resident in the UK by 31 December 2021Free of charge
Apply if you used to be a family member of someone from the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein, and you have retained the right of residenceFree of charge

Work visa

You can work in the UK on a short-term or long-term basis with a work visa. Your application depends on your skills, qualifications, and other factors. Here are the fees required for each type.

Points-based system, Tier 1 (also applicable to the Isle of Man)

Visa typesApplication fee
Tier 1 (Investor) - main applicant and dependants$2173
Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) - dependants only$1374
Tier 1 (Graduate Entrepreneur) - dependants only$501
Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) - the main applicant - where an approval letter is required for $222
Approval letter from a competent body in respect of an initial application for Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent)$605
Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) - the main applicant - where an approval letter is not required$826
Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) - dependants only$826

Work - applications made outside the UK (also applicable in the Isle of Man)

Visa typesApplication fee
Skilled worker where a certificate of sponsorship is for three years or less - main applicant and dependants$829
Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker - up to 3 years - main applicant and dependants$829
T2 Minister of Religion - main applicant and dependants$829
Skilled worker, where a certificate of sponsorship is for over three years - main applicant and dependants$1638
Global Business Mobility – Senior or Specialist Worker – more than 3 years - main applicant and dependants$1638
International Sportsperson, where a certificate of sponsorship is for 12 months or less - main applicant and dependants$344
International Sportsperson, where a certificate of sponsorship is for over 12 months - main applicant and dependants$829
Skilled worker - shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship is for three years or less - main applicant and dependants$635
Skilled worker, shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship is for over three years - main applicant and dependants$1251
Skilled Worker - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship is for three years or less - main applicant and dependants$328
Skilled Worker - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship is for over three years - main applicant and dependants$640
Skilled Worker - Shortage Occupation - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship is for three years or less - main applicant and dependants$330
Skilled Worker - Shortage Occupation - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship is for over three years - main applicant and dependants$635
Global Business Mobility – Graduate Trainee - main applicant and dependants$344
Global Business Mobility – Service Supplier - main applicant and dependants$344
Global Business Mobility – UK Expansion Worker - main applicant and dependants$344
Global Business Mobility – Secondment Worker - main applicant and dependants$344
High Potential Individual - main applicant and dependants$948
Scale-up - main applicants and dependants$948

Temporary work (also applicable to the Isle of Man)

Visa typesApplication fee
Temporary Work - Charity Work - main applicant and any dependents$344
Temporary Work - Creative Worker - main applicant and any dependents$344
Temporary Work - Government Authorised Exchange visa - main applicant and any dependents$344
Temporary Work - Religious Worker - main applicant and any dependents$344
Temporary Work - Youth Mobility Scheme - main applicant only$344
Temporary Worker - Seasonal Work - main applicant only$344
Temporary Work - International Agreement - main applicant and dependant$344

Other work categories

Visa typesApplication fee
Offshore worker$704
Overseas domestic worker in a private household$704
Representative of an overseas business - main applicant and dependants$829
An employee of an overseas newspaper, news agency or broadcasting organisation$829
Sheep Shearer$704
UK ancestry$704
Innovator Founder - main applicant and dependants$1374
Endorsement fee under Innovator Founder route (payable to endorsing body) excluding VAT$1326
Start-up - main applicant and dependants$501
Global Talent - the main applicant - where an approval letter is required for$222
Approval letter from a competent body in respect of an initial application for Global Talent$605
Global Talent - the main applicant - where an approval letter is not required$826
Global Talent - dependants only$826

Other work categories – Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man

Visa typesApplication fee
Work permit holder - Bailiwick of Jersey and Bailiwick of Guernsey - main applicant and dependants$829
Application for entry clearance to enter the Bailiwick of Jersey and Bailiwick of Guernsey for work permit employment for 12 months or less - main applicant and dependants$344
Application for entry clearance to enter the Bailiwick of Jersey and Bailiwick of Guernsey for low-skilled work permit employment for 12 months or less - main applicant and dependants$344
Worker - Isle of Man - main applicant and dependants$829
Representative of overseas business - Isle of Man - main applicant and dependants$829

Exempt

Visa typesApplication fee
Diplomatic Posting to the UKFree of charge
Diplomatic Posting to the UK (Dependant)Free of charge
Members of International Organisations on Official VisitsFree of charge
Official transit through the UKFree of charge
Official visit to the UKFree of charge

Members of the armed forces and their families (non-settlement)

Visa typesApplication fee
HM Forces personnel or Member of foreign armed forces - exempt from immigration controlFree of charge
Dependants of exempt international forces applying under Part 10 of Appendix Armed Forces$704

Settlement visa

Settlement, also known as indefinite leave to remain, gives you the right to live, work and study in the UK for as long as you like. You can apply for British citizenship and benefits if you're eligible. Here are the fees needed.

Family of settled people (settlement)

Visa typesApplication fee
Family visas - Joining your partner, parent, proposed civil partner or child (also applicable to EC to the Isle of Man, Bailiwick of Jersey and Bailiwick of Gurnsey)$2040
Family visas – Adult dependant relative (also applicable for EC to the Isle of Man)$4311
Route to settlement - refugee dependant relative$515
Dependent children under 21 only apply under "Appendix ECAA Extension of Stay" to the immigration rulesFree of charge

Settlement for current and former members of HM armed forces and their dependents

Visa typesApplication fee
Former UK Armed Forces$2040
Indefinite leave to enter the UK as the dependants of a member of the armed forces under Appendix Armed Forces to the Immigration Rules$3189
Applications for entry clearance and indefinite leave to enter the UK as a foreign or Commonwealth citizen discharged from HM Forces under paragraph 13 of Appendix Armed Forces to the immigration rules$3189
Pre-1997 Gurkhas (outside immigration rules)$2040
Overage dependant children of pre-1997 Gurkhas$2040
HM Forces dependants applying under parts 4,5,7 or 8 of Appendix Armed Forces $2040

Returning residents

Visa typesApplication fee
Returning resident $704

Family reunion to join asylum seekers

Visa typesApplication fee
Family reunion, under Part 11 of Asylum, Immigration Rules (pre-flight dependants)Free of charge
Post-flight dependants$2040
Family reunion - other dependent relatives$515

Other visas

These are the other types of visas not covered under the specified sections. They include exempt members of the armed forces and their families (non-settlement).

Exempt

Visa typesApplication fee
Diplomatic Posting to the UKFree of charge
Diplomatic Posting to the UK (Dependant)Free of charge
Members of International Organisations on Official VisitsFree of charge
Official transit through the UKFree of charge
Official visit to the UKFree of charge

Members of the armed forces and their families (non-settlement)

Visa typesApplication fee
HM Forces personnel or Member of foreign armed forces - exempt from immigration controlFree of charge
Dependants of exempt international forces applying under Part 10 of Appendix Armed Forces$704

Other visas

Visa typesApplication fee
FCO Strategic performance fund and bilateral projectsFree of charge
Single entry visa to replace a biometric residence permit$204

Commonwealth / Overseas Territories

Visa typesApplication fee
Receiving/handling/ forwarding applications on behalf of Commonwealth Countries/Overseas Territories$187

Other fees

Visa typesApplication fee
Hong Kong British National (Overseas) for 30 months - main and dependants$239
Hong Kong British National (Overseas) for 5 years - main and dependants$332
Certificate of Entitlement Nationality Right of Abode (outside the UK)$515
Transfer of Conditions (Vignette Transfer) application made overseas$204

Priority service Fees (also applicable to the Isle of Man, Jersey and Gurnsey unless specifies as UK only)

Visa typesApplication fee
Priority service for settlement applications$760
Priority service for non-settlement$332
Super Priority Service$1268
International contact centre - via telephone (per minute)$1
International contact centre - via email (per query) $4
Registered Traveller (UK only) - adult$66
Registered Traveller (UK only) - child$32
Registered Traveller (UK only) - registration of new documents$27

How long does it take to get a UK visa from Ghana?

The period to get a UK visa from Ghana depends on the type you are applying for. Here are the current processing times as of the time of writing.

Visit visas

CategoryProcessing time
Standard Visitor3 weeks
Permitted Paid Engagement3 weeks
Marriage Visitor3 weeks
Chinese tour group3 weeks
Transit3 weeks

Study visas

CategoryProcessing time
Student3 weeks
Child Student3 weeks
Study English in the UK3 weeks

Family visas

CategoryProcessing time
Partner or spouse24 weeks
Parent24 weeks
Child24 weeks
An adult coming to be cared for by a relative24 weeks
Homes for UkraineAs quickly as possible
Ukraine Family SchemeAs quickly as possible

Popular work visas

CategoryProcessing time
Skilled Worker3 weeks
Health and Care Workers3 weeks

Temporary work visas

CategoryProcessing time
Government Authorised Exchange3 weeks
Charity Worker3 weeks
Creative Worker3 weeks
International Agreement3 weeks
Seasonal Worker3 weeks
Religious Worker3 weeks

Work visas you can apply for without a job offer

CategoryProcessing time
Global Talent3 weeks
Youth Mobility Scheme3 weeks
India Young Professionals Scheme visa3 weeks
UK Ancestry3 weeks
High Potential Individual (HPI)3 weeks

Work visas to start a business

CategoryProcessing time
Innovator Founder3 weeks
Start-up3 weeks

Work visas for an overseas employer

CategoryProcessing time
Overseas Domestic Worker3 weeks
Graduate Trainee3 weeks
Secondment Worker3 weeks
Senior or Specialist Worker3 weeks
Representative of an Overseas Business3 weeks
Service Supplier3 weeks
UK Expansion Worker3 weeks

Other visas and permits

CategoryProcessing time
British National (Overseas)12 weeks
International Sportsperson3 weeks
Minister of Religion3 weeks
Scale-up Worker3 weeks

How much is the UK skilled worker visa fee in Ghana?

The fees vary according to the type of work visa. They include:

CategoryApplication fees
Skilled worker where a certificate of sponsorship is for three years or less - main applicant and dependants$829
Skilled worker, where a certificate of sponsorship is for over three years - main applicant and dependants$1638
Skilled worker - shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship is for three years or less - main applicant and dependants$635
Skilled worker, shortage occupation where a certificate of sponsorship is for over three years - main applicant and dependants$1251
Skilled Worker - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship is for three years or less - main applicant and dependants$328
Skilled Worker - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship is for over three years - main applicant and dependants$635
Skilled Worker - Shortage Occupation - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship has been issued for three years or less - main applicant and dependants$328
Skilled Worker - Shortage Occupation - Health and Care Visa - where a certificate of sponsorship is for over three years - main applicant and dependants$635

How much is the UK priority visa fee in Ghana?

You pay the priority fees to speed up the application process. The payment ranges from $332 for non-settlement to $760 for settlement applications. The Super Priority Service costs $1268.

FAQs

  1. How much is a visa from Ghana to the UK? The fee depends on your type of visit, with prices starting from $133.
  2. How long does it take to get a UK visa from Ghana? The period usually takes three weeks for the visitations and work and 24 weeks for family applications.
  3. How much is the UK skilled worker visa fee in Ghana? The fee ranges from $328 to $1638 based on the certificate of sponsorship type.
  4. What is the current UK visa application fee? The standard application fees for the short-term (up to 6 months, single or multiple entry) begin from $133.
  5. How can I get a UK visa in Ghana? By registering online at GOV.UK, after which it will redirect you to TLScontact's website to complete the application.
  6. How much is the UK priority visa fee in Ghana? The fees range from $332 for non-settlement to $760 for settlement applications and $1268 for the Super Priority Service.
  7. How much is the student visa fee from Ghana to the UK? Student applications cost $482, while short-term study ones cost $265.

UK visa fees in Ghana include the amount you must pay to visit the European nation. Some of the facilitation fees included in your visa application vary depending on the kind of visit you have.

Yen.com.gh published an informative article about visa-free countries for Ghana. If you are a regular traveller abroad, you might be interested in finding out which countries require visas and which don't.

Visa-free countries for Ghana include nations Ghanians can travel to without visas. The extensive list includes countries from Africa, Asia, the Americas and Oceania. So, how many countries can Ghanaians visit without visas?

