Allister John, the man accused of killing 35-year-old Princess Afia Ahenkan, has confessed to the crime

Allister asked for the court to temper justice with mercy as he confessed to the killing

The suspects in the case were arraigned before the Asokore Mampong district court on September 15, 2023

The main suspect in the killing of Princess Afia Ahenkan, a 35-year-old businesswoman at Apaaso in Kumasi, has confessed to the murder in court.

The suspect, Allister John, Afia Ahenkan’s security guard, made the confession even though he had not been asked to plead to any charges.

The suspects were before an Asokore Mampong district court. Source: @jenny_hackman/TikTok

Allister was arraigned before the Asokore Mampong district court, where he asked for leniency following his confession.

He was arrested on September 14, 2023, alongside an alleged accomplice, James Anokye, for the crime.

According to the police, the two suspects went into hiding with the Afia Ahenkan’s Kia Sportage SUV.

The car has since been found at Adenta with its documents and impounded at the Oyibi Police Station for further investigation.

In court, it was said that there was a conspiracy between five persons that resulted in the killing.

The prosecution noted that the other three suspects are currently at large as efforts are underway to get them arrested.

According to people close to the issue, the 22-year-old stabbed Afia Ahenkan and bolted with her car.

Reports say Allister also hit the woman with a heavy blunt object while on the phone with a friend.

Afia Ahenkan is Rev Osei Kofi's daughter-in-law

YEN.com.gh reported that the deceased was married to the son of Ghanaian football legend Reverend Osei Kofi.

The London-based son of Rev Osei Kofi is reported to have hired the houseboy for his wife just two weeks ago.

Police find stolen car

Police found the KIA Sportage belonging to Afia Ahenkan at Adenta with its documents.

YEN.com.gh reported that it was subsequently impounded at the Oyibi Police Station.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 15, 2023, police said one other suspect had been arrested in connection with the crime.

