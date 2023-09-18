It has emerged that the young houseboy who killed his madam and stole her vehicle quickly got a buyer and sold the vehicle for GH¢100,000

Reports say John Allister also quickly purchased a Toyota Vitz with the proceeds from the KIA Sportage he stole and sold after committing the crime

Further details emerging is that in court on Monday, September 18, 2023, he admitted to committing the crime

John Allister, the 22-year-old houseboy suspected of masterminding the murder of his madam, Princess Afia Ahenkan, sold his deceased lady's car and quickly bought a new one.

According to a report by Daily Guide newspaper, John Allister and his accomplice James Anokye sold the Afia Ahenkan's KIA Sportage for GH¢100,000 and bought a Toyota Vitz from the proceeds.

The report explained further that police have since retrieved the Toyota Vitz they purchased.

John Allister (L) and the KIA Sportage he stole and sold after the murder. Source: Facebook/@Gh.Police.Service

Source: Facebook

Police say on September 11, John collaborated with James to murder 35-year-old Princess Afia Ahenkan at her residence at Apaaso, near Sokoban-Ampabame in the Ashanti Region.

Princess Afia Ahenkan, a mother of one, was speaking to one of her friends on her mobile phone when John viciously struck her in the head from behind with a large stick.

John then stabbed Afia Ahenkan multiple times, killing her and then dragging her body to the garage.

Accomplice drove stolen car to Accra

James Anokye, John’s accomplice, drove Princess Ahenkan’s Kia Sportage to Accra to be sold after the heinous crime had been committed.

The car was found at Adenta in Accra but it had already been sold. Police say an intelligence-led operation led the Oyibi Police Station to impound the vehicle and its documents.

Meanwhile, in court on Monday, September 18, 2023, John Allister admitted to murdering Princess Afia Ahenkan.

Princess Ahenkan was mother of 11-year-old child

In related news, it has emerged that Afia Ahenka was the mother of an 11-year-old girl.

She was married to a man working in the UK while supporting her family and pursuing entrepreneurship in e-commerce.

Before the tragic incident, the woman had cooked a meal intended for both herself and the houseboy, and the details surrounding the incident are currently under investigation.

Sister of Afia Ahenkan opens up on their last encounter

Also, a video of the sister of Afia Ahenkan, Lawrencia, speaking about the tragic incident has left many people sad.

Lawrencia revealed that her late sister took very good care of the prime suspect and hence was surprised by what he did.

She appealed to law enforcement agencies to ensure that her sister gets justice.

Brother of Afia Ahenkan demands justice

The brother of Afia Ahenkan has also raised questions about the recruitment agency that recommended John Allister to his late sister.

He said the agency could help the police with vital information about the ongoing investigation.

Netizens who saw the video have mourned with the family on their loss.

Source: YEN.com.gh