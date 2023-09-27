Two persons have been jailed for 32 months for defrauding a man trying to buy placements in the Army

The two defrauded a local businessman of over GH¢50,000 which was paid in two instalments

The case was heard by a Twedie District court in the Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti Region

Two friends have been jailed for 32 months for defrauding persons wishing to be enlisted in the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Twedie District court in the Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti Region sentenced the two.

Corruption claims have plagued security service recruitments. Source: Getty Images

Reports noted that the convicts, Foster Gyimah, 30, and Richard Boateng, 22, defrauded a man of over GH¢ 50,000 under the guise of placing some people in the Ghana army.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges against them but were convicted in a trial where four witnesses testified against them.

Gyimah had introduced himself as an Army Captain to a victim, who is a businessman, and said he was ready to help seven people into the army.

One man paid GH¢27,000.00 to Gyimah while, pretending to be in charge of recruitment, collecting GH¢27,400.

They went into hiding after the fraud, and a complaint was made to the Suntreso police.

They were eventually arrested in October 2022 in Obuasi.

