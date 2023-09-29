A road crash on the Peki stretch of the Eastern Corridor road in the Volta Region has led to over 30 deaths

The crash involved a head-on collision between a bus and a minivan that was said to be speeding

The bus driver reportedly tried to dodge potholes on the road, leading to the fatal collision

A road crash on September 27, 2023, along the Peki stretch of the Eastern Corridor road reportedly led to over 30 deaths.

Indications are that the crash occurred when a bus collided with a minivan while trying to swerve through potholes.

Over 30 persons died in the road crash at Peki.

Community members who came to the scene after the accident could be heard complaining about the speed of the drivers involved in the crash.

Fatal crash on Accra-Aflao highway

YEN.com.gh reported a fatal accident on the Accra-Aflao highway that claimed eight lives on a commercial bus on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The commercial bus, carrying about 15 people, reportedly crashed into a cargo truck when the driver tried to overtake another car.

According to reports, the eight who perished in the incident were taken to the Tema General Hospital mortuary.

Six dead in road crash at Offinso-North

Six persons were reported dead after a road crash at Offinso-North in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The accident occurred when a bus crashed into a trailer truck.

The critically injured persons following the crash were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

MP escapes death in Ashanti Region

In July, YEN.com.gh reported that the Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was involved in a crash on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

He was returning from a funeral in his constituency on the evening of Saturday, July 29, 2023, when his vehicle collided with a mini-bus outside the Atwima Mponua township.

The front right tyre of the MP's vehicle reportedly burst during an attempt to overtake a car ahead of him, which is one of the leading causes of accidents in Ghana.

