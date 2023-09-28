The Ghana Airways plane that was transformed into a restaurant has reportedly closed down after about ten years of operation

The aeroplane converted to the La Tante DC10 Restaurant was captured being towed away by some onlookers

The aircraft was a defunct plane which operated as a passenger jet between 1983 and 2005

The Ghana Airways plane, refurbished and transformed into a restaurant, appears to have closed shop.

The La Tante DC-10 Restaurant, located opposite the Marina Shopping Mall, Accra, was seen being towed away from what has been its home for the last ten years.

The La Tante DC-10 Restaurant being towed away (R). Source: Facebook/@UTV Ghana/@The La Tante DC-10

Source: Facebook

Reports on September 28, 2023, indicated that the restaurant has permanently closed its doors to the public.

YEN.com.gh contacted the restaurant for comment but did not receive a response.

La Tante DC10 Restaurant was the first aeroplane restaurant established in Africa from the defunct Ghana Airways plane.

It operated from the defunct Ghana Airways McDonnell Douglas DC-10 as a passenger jet between 1983 and 2005.

It mainly served Ghanaian dishes.

Source: YEN.com.gh