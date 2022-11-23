Former president John Agyekum Kufuor has said the Council of State has outlived its usefulness

He said at a seminar on reviewing Ghana's 1992 Constitution that the current demands of Ghana's democracy makes the council irrelevant

John Kufuor wants the council replaced with a second chamber of Parliament

Former president John Agyekum Kufuor has made a radical call for the scrapping of the Council of State from the Constitution.

The 1992 Constitution of Ghana directs the formation of the Council of State to be composed of prominent citizens, analogous to the Council of Elders in the traditional political system. They are mandated to advice the president on national issues but the president is not compelled to take the advice given him by the council.

The 31-member council meets four times a year and if requested by the president, Parliament or by at least five sitting members of the council.

Former President John Kufuor (L) and two notable members of the Council of State.

However, speaking at a seminar on Reviewing Ghana’s 1992 Constitution by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Kufuor said the composition of the Council of State makes it inconsistent with the current political demands.

"I’ve come to the conclusion that perhaps, what our Constitution should have to temper the extremes of democracy is not Council of State, but a second chamber,” he said.

He said this second chamber of Parliament should be well-composed and not on basis of democracy so much.

"Democracy should always be implied in there though, but not directly on democracy, but more on proving experience, proving public spiritedness and prudence, maturity, care for the nation inclusively.

“And then the general public, where they are going astray, there would be people – civil society organisations, or the media, would be able to join in and say, ‘No, Mr. President, take time. You’re after all, our first servant. You shouldn’t manage our affairs this way," he said.

The second chamber could also check even the Majority in Parliament to stabilise the nation and move the country forward.

Source: YEN.com.gh